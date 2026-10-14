Andrey Santos has revealed the exact position of himself and his teammates regarding Michael Carrick after Manchester United were defeated by Atletico Madrid.

Woes deepen

United’s troubled start to the 2026/27 season took a more worrying turn on Tuesday, as they were beaten 2-0 by Atletico at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium.

Pablo Barrios and Ademola Lookman scored in either half, piling further misery on Michael Carrick and his players.

After the final whistle, Lisandro Martinez launched a scathing attack on the board, accusing them of not adequately backing Carrick.

An incensed Martinez emphasised that the power brokers at Old Trafford must accept some responsibility for the team’s difficulties rather than allowing the manager to absorb all the criticism.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Martinez is facing an uncertain future at United following his stunning comments.

Santos spoke to reporters and issued a heartfelt apology to the United fans. He also confirmed the dressing room’s verdict on Carrick.

Santos’ remarks

The Brazilian midfielder said, “We just want to say sorry to everyone who has travelled to Spain. We want to win every single game, but now it’s time to work hard and come back with a victory.”

“It was a tough game, a hard game. The way we started was a little bit of a complication, but now we have to improve more and more.”

“We have a big game next, so we have to improve more and work hard. We have to look ahead to the (next) game and then come back much stronger.”

Asked whether there is still support for Carrick within the squad, Santos answered, “Yes, of course, we believe in the manager. We believe in the whole staff, we believe in (ourselves as) players.”

“We are in a bad moment, but we have to work to change this result.”

“We knew the first 15 minutes would be hard because we were playing away against a big team. We were sad to concede a goal in the first minute of the game. Bruno (Fernandes) was saying, and everyone was saying, to keep going and keep pushing. This is football, anything can happen.”

“Of course, we worked hard to win this game. Like I said before, we have to work hard, push ourselves and be better and better and better.”

United are next in action on Sunday, when they face Leeds United at Elland Road.

Feature image Michael Campanella via Getty Images