Huge Fabian Hurzeler to Man United update emerges after Atletico Madrid loss

A significant update has been issued regarding the prospect of Fabian Hurzeler potentially replacing Michael Carrick at Manchester United.

Mounting pressure

Carrick is coming under increasing scrutiny amid United’s troublesome start to the 2026/27 season.

United are currently languishing in 12th place in the Premier League, having amassed six points from their opening six games. It is the club’s worst start to a top-flight campaign in 40 years.

The Red Devils were also beaten 2-0 by Atletico Madrid on Tuesday at the Wanda Metropolitano. Leny Yoro was sent off midway through the second half of the contest.

The situation deteriorated further for United after the final whistle, when Lisandro Martinez launched a furious tirade against the hierarchy regarding their poor work during the summer window. He particularly hit out at director of football Jason Wilcox, stressing that he expected more from the club chief.

Martinez also defended Carrick as he made it clear that the power brokers at Old Trafford should share the blame for the team’s woes.

The Argentina international doubled down on his stance in another interview. A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Martinez’s future at United is now far from certain. His contract expires at the end of the season, although there is an option to extend his stay by an additional 12 months.

Hurzeler update

Brighton’s Hurzeler has previously been mentioned as a likely candidate to become United manager if Carrick is sacked.

Now, The Sun’s Samuel Luckhurst reveals about the German coach, “FABIAN HURZELER is considered the standout Premier League candidate to take over at Manchester United if they change coach.”

“Hurzeler signed a new three-year contract with Brighton in June and would command a significant compensation fee.”

The newspaper adds that Antonio Conte, who is available after parting ways with Napoli in June, is keen on a return to the Premier League.

Sources close to Conte have denied claims that he has held talks with United about the hot seat.

United are next in action on Sunday when they travel to Leeds United.

Featured image Gareth Copley via Getty Images