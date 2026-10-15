Lisandro Martinez makes incredible call on his Man United future after outburst vs. Atletico



Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has reached a major decision on his club future, The Athletic have confirmed.

This comes after the player launched a scathing attack on the hierarchy in the wake of the 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Martinez’s outburst

Martinez spoke to Amazon Prime at the Wanda Metropolitano Stadium and hit out at the Old Trafford power brokers for failing to adequately back Michael Carruck during the summer window.

He particularly slammed director of football Jason Wilcox, stressing that he expected more from the club chief.

The 28-year-old said, “We did a fantastic season last season. And now we expect more from the top, from up, to bring more players to compete because many teams bring many players as well, and today also Atletico they have an amazing team and they deserved to win today.”

“I expect more from our technical director. I would have to be honest, as the players, we have to do more, but it’s just important when you make a strong squad to be ready for this kind of night.”

On the possibility of making a change in the dugout, Martinez said, “You start changing, changing, changing manager. But what about other areas? I can’t say more.”

Martinez later doubled down in a separate interview in which he emphasised that he will not be silenced while things remain as they are at the club.

On Wednesday evening, he released a statement noting that his sharp words came from a place of hurt and genuine concern for United.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that there is bemusement and shock at United following Martinez’s rebuke. It was stated that he is facing an uncertain future and now, The Athletic report that the World Cup winner does not wish for his contract to be extended beyond the summer.

He wants to leave as a free agent in 2027.

Martinez makes call

Mario Cortegana and Laurie Whitwell reveal, “Martinez has entered the final year of his contract at United, which runs out next summer, but the club has an option to extend it by a further 12 months to June 2028.”

“However, the Argentine does not want his deal extended, while United also harbour doubts about triggering the 28-year-old’s option. The feeling is his preferred destination would be Spain, should he leave.”

“Martinez is not among United’s highest-paid players and has wanted a new contract on raised terms since winning the World Cup during his debut campaign in 2022-23, but talks have never properly progressed.”

Cortegana and Whitwell add, “Sources close to Martinez — who, like all those cited in this article, spoke on the condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to do so publicly — told The Athletic that he would have said the same if he had five years remaining on his deal, and his outburst was not part of a concerted effort to force his way out of the club or persuade United against triggering the option in his deal.”

It’s understood that Martinez’s opinion is shared by some of his teammates, although an unnamed player confronted him after the Atletico game.

Wilcox, chief executive Omar Berrada and co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe have unsurprisingly not pleased and are unlikely to let Martinez go unpunished.

The most likely outcome is that the player will be fined.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images