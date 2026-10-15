Home » Lisandro Martinez issues apology after furious outburst, reveals details of today’s meeting with club chiefs

Lisandro Martinez issues apology after furious outburst, reveals details of today’s meeting with club chiefs

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Lisandro Martinez


Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has released a statement following his furious outburst against the club’s hierarchy on Tuesday.

State of affairs

Following United’s 2-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League, Martinez launched a scathing attack on the football leadership group.

A fuming Martinez slammed club executives for failing to adequately back Michael Carrick during the summer window.

He insisted that he and his teammates had been left short-handed and facing a mountain to climb. Martinez particularly hit out at director of football Jason Wilcox, adding that he expected more from him.

The Argentina international refuted suggestions that Carrick is solely to blame for United’s woes.

In a separate interview with Peter Schmeichel, Martinez said that he would not be silenced if things stay as they are. On Wednesday evening, he released a statement, noting that he was speaking honestly and truthfully from the heart.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Martinez’s comments sparked shock and bemusement at Old Trafford.

There are suspicions that he wants out as a free agent when his contract expires in 2027. United retain the option of keeping him for an additional 12 months but it’s far from guaranteed that they will exercise it.

The 28-year-old has now released a new statement in which he apologises. He has also shared details of a meeting he held with the top brass today.

Fresh statement

Martinez has written on Instagram, “Today I met with the club’s leadership and the manager. It was a very positive conversation, where we were able to exchange views and speak openly about what happened after Tuesday’s game.”

“Everyone knows that I am a passionate person and that I live football with great intensity.”

“The frustration of the defeat led me to express how I felt at a time and place that perhaps were not the right ones, and for that I want to apologise.”

“Our club is at its best when we are all united, and I recognise that my words in that moment did not help with that.”

“I know that every single person at Manchester United is doing everything possible to achieve our shared ambition: bringing the success that this club and its supporters deserve.”

“With this situation now behind us, we are fully focused on winning together.”

Chris Wheeler points out that the apology was Martinez’s decision. Whatever punishments have been imposed upon the player remain private.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images


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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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