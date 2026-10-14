“How I feel”: Lisandro Martinez releases shock statement 24 hours after seismic post-match interview

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez has spoken out 24 hours after his blockbuster interview following his side’s 0-2 defeat to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Post-match interview

The Argentinian launched a blistering attack on director of football Jason Wilcox and the board.

Martinez accused the club of standing still and lacking the ambition to build a team capable of competing with the very best in Europe.

Pundits such as Wayne Rooney spoke out against Martinez’s claims, but it is something that numerous fans feel should be voiced more publicly.

There has even been talk that the comments may signal the end of Martinez’s time at Old Trafford and that his words have divided the dressing room.

Statement

Posting on Instagram (via Sky Sports) on Wednesday night, Martinez stated, “after the match, I spoke out of anger and frustration at not getting the result we all wanted. Those who know me know how I live football, with passion, commitment and a huge desire to win. And when things don’t go our way, it hurts, especially when representing a club with the history and stature of Manchester United.”

He continued to explain, “my words reflect how I feel and how much I want to see this club competing for the biggest honours. Those high standards are part of how I see football and the responsibility that comes with wearing this shirt.”

Seeking to clarify what he meant by wanting more, he said that everyone must have the ambition to “keep growing” and “become stronger” to compete at the highest level.

Martinez did take responsibility by claiming, “I know that, first and foremost, it’s us, the players, who have to deliver, and I put myself at the front of that responsibility. We need to demand even more of ourselves and work together to take Manchester United back to the top.”

The defender also threw his support behind his boss Michael Carrick and his fellow players by stating,

“I believe in my teammates, our manager and everyone working to help this club move forward. I’m convinced that the way forward is to keep working together, with ambition and commitment. My goal has been the same since day one, to win, to compete at the highest level and to give everything I have for this badge.”

Martinez may have the chance to answer the media attention on the pitch against Leeds United on Sunday.

The match will kick off at 14:00 BST.

Featured image by Denis Doyle via Getty Images