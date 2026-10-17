Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has issued a warning to his players about a significant advantage that Leeds United possess ahead of Sunday’s clash.

No room for mistakes

United are walking a very fine line as they make their way to Elland Road to face Leeds. Pressure is mounting on Carrick and his coaching staff amid the dreadful start to the season.

Last week’s 1-1 draw with Tottenham Hotspur left United languishing in the bottom half of the table, having gained just six points from their opening six games.

Things worsened for United earlier this week when they were beaten 2-0 by Atlético Madrid in the Champions League. There was also Lisandro Martinez‘s outburst against the hierarchy, which dominated headlines before the defender apologised via social media.

Martinez will be available for selection at Leeds, Carrick confirmed.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that the United executives still have faith in Carrick. However, this will be put to the test if United do not get a result. Carrick’s situation is not helped by the club constantly being linked to his potential replacements, including Antonio Conte, Eddie Howe, Fabian Hürzeler and Julian Nagelsmann.

Carrick spoke to MUTV ahead of the Leeds game and sounded an alarm to his players regarding the hostile atmosphere that awaits them at Elland Road.

Carrick’s warning

The United boss said, “[I’m expecting] a very tough game.”

“I think Daniel’s done a really good job, I have to say, for a long period of time. They had a sticky start in there, but since they changed things a little bit at the start last season, they’ve gone really consistent.”

“A dangerous team, played really well at Arsenal again last week and maybe a bit unlucky not to take anything from the game.”

“It’s a special game, going to Elland Road. It’s one definitely to look forward to, it’s where it brings everything out in you. All the senses are alive, the noise, the atmosphere, the intensity, everything’s there, so we look forward to it.”

Carrick added, “[I’m looking forward to it] immensely. The boys have trained and are in really good spirits. They’re feeling positive and the support is growing over there [at Leeds]. It’s a big one for them and we know that.”

“We’ll go over there together and push for everything we can get and hopefully get the right result.”

Carrick’s only outing at Leeds came as a United player, in a 3-0 League Cup win under Sir Alex Ferguson in 2011.

Featured image by Denis Doyle via Getty Images