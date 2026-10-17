“That’s something I want to improve”: Amad outlines plan to become unstoppable for Man United

Manchester United star Amad has disclosed two things he wants to add to his game to truly become the main man at the club.

Must-win game

Sunday’s away trip to Elland Road is shaping up to be a must-win clash for Michael Carrick if he is to have any hope of retaining his job.

Carrick is coming under increased scrutiny amidst United’s awful start to the new season. United have won just one game in the top flight and two across all competitions. They have managed a meagre six points from their opening six games. It is statistically the club’s worst-ever start to a top-flight campaign in 40 years.

Things worsened for United on Tuesday when they were beaten 2-0 by Atletico Madrid in the Champions League.

Since then, the headlines have been dominated by Lisandro Martinez’s outburst after the final whistle. The Argentina international launched a scathing attack against the club’s hierarchy, accusing them of not showing ambition and failing to adequately back Carrick in the market.

Martinez has since apologised and Carrick has confirmed that the matter is now closed. Martinez will be available for selection against Leeds.

Ahead of the contest, Amad spoke to club media and reflected on his time so far at Old Trafford. If Amad features against Leeds, it will mark his 100th appearance for the Red Devils.

Amad’s remarks

The Ivorian said, “This season, I want to score more goals and give more assists. That is something that I want to improve.”

“I want to learn also from other players, like Bruno [Fernandes]. For Bruno, it’s natural. From [Matheus] Cunha, Benjamin Šeško, Bryan [Mbeumo]. For them, it’s natural.”

“I have to learn from them and it’s something I’m learning this season and will improve on.” Amad revealed that Fernandes is the player he is closest to in the squad.

“Bruno is the guy I like to talk to when I have a little bit [of a] problem or if I need advice from a player. When I need advice on something, I’m always going to Bruno to talk to him, because he speaks Italian.”

“So, for me, it’s easy to ask him what he thinks, which advice he can give me, and I think the player that’s helped me a lot here is Bruno. But also when Eric Bailly was here, I was very close to him, but yeah, after Eric, I think Bruno is the guy that helped me a lot since I arrived in this club.”

Amad indicated that when he leaves United, he hopes the fans remember him fondly for his contributions to the cause.

“I want to leave a legacy here in Manchester where people will say ‘we had this guy, he was crazy, he was unbelievable.’ I don’t want to leave this club one day and have people say ‘oh no, he didn’t give enough… he had the talent, but he didn’t give enough’.”

“I want to give something that I know that I can give, because I have the privilege to play for Manchester United. I want to take that privilege and give something to the club. It’s something that is hurting me and I want to do it.”

“One day, if I leave this club, I want people to say good things about me.”

Leeds vs. United kicks off at 2 pm.

Featured image by Evan Treacy/Getty Images