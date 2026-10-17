Home » “I do not want to hear you at all”: Amir Ibragimov reveals fiery Matheus Cunha training incident

“I do not want to hear you at all”: Amir Ibragimov reveals fiery Matheus Cunha training incident

by Derick Kinoti
written by Derick Kinoti
Amir Ibragimov

Manchester United’s highly rated youngster Amir Ibragimov has discussed his special relationship with Matheus Cunha, revealing details of a tough training-ground exchange between them.

Ibragimov’s revelation

Regarded as one of the best prospects in Manchester United’s youth setup, Ibragimov has been identified as a future star and has frequently trained with the senior squad.

He spoke to club media and shared how tough those sessions can be, particularly describing an incident between him and Cunha.

Ibragimov said, “Bruno [Fernandes] was really helpful, but recently, me and Cunha had a really good connection.”

“Like, he helped me a lot because, coming to train with the first team, they are aggressive with you. It’s like, because we’re young, that doesn’t mean they have to let us off, which I think is really good. As soon as I came in, it was straight into tackles, like they don’t care how old you are, which, again, I think is really good.”

“As soon as I went down, which was a foul but they don’t give fouls much [in training] and the coaches just tell you to get on with it. And then Cunha said to me, as soon as I got fouled, ‘next time, I do not want to hear you at all. I want you to get up and carry on.'”

Ibragimov continued, “And you know what? Next time I got fouled, I got up straight away and the ball just came to me straight back. And then I scored! He said ‘see, this is exactly what I mean.'”

“Then, after that, he was just like talking to me and saying ‘as long as you listen and as long as you [learn]’. He said ‘if I didn’t like you, I wouldn’t have helped you.’ So I think Cunha, I’ve had a really good connection with him. He’s a really good guy.”

High-stakes clash

United are next in action on Sunday when they face Leeds United at Elland Road.

Beyond the old rivalry, it’s a crucial game for Michael Carrick as pressure mounts on him. Manchester United have endured a tough start to the season, amassing just six points from their opening six games.

A defeat would make it difficult for Carrick to recover, given that patience in him and his coaching staff is wearing thin.

Leeds vs. United kicks off at 2 pm.

Featured image Ben Roberts photo via Getty Images

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Derick Kinoti is a football writer at The Peoples Person who has covered Manchester United and the Premier League extensively for years. His work blends sharp analysis, tactical insight, and engaging storytelling that resonates with fans around the world. Derick has gained valuable experience in football journalism, developing strong expertise in SEO writing, digital content creation, and social media engagement. A tech enthusiast with a Computer Science degree from the University of Nairobi, he ultimately swapped code for football commentary, bringing an analytical, detail-oriented approach to his writing. Derick is convinced Wayne Rooney is the true GOAT and won’t hear otherwise!

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