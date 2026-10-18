

Manchester United drew 1-1 with Leeds United at Elland Road in the Premier League this afternoon. Here are our player ratings from the game.

(A score of 6 is around average)

Senne Lammens 7 – A great save in the first half kept United in the game when it was still 0-0.

Leny Yoro 6 – Poor passing but decent defending from the young Frenchman. Nice run on 65 mins to provide Fernandes with a half-chance.

Harry Maguire 6 – Did not make any huge errors and didn’t do anything notable from a positive point of view.

Lisandro Martinez 6 – Seemed motivated after the week’s events but did not do anything special before being hooked at half-time.

Diogo Dalot 7 – Didn’t offer much going forward, but tried hard, but a decent defensive performance until he put a lame header back across goal in an act of stupidity that was lucky not to be punished.

Carlos Baleba 8 – What a breath of fresh air. So string on the ball, reads the game well, protected his defence brilliantly. Looking like a great signing.

Andrey Santos 4 – Was largely ineffective, was outmuscled, did not get on the ball much. Looks a little out of his depth at the moment

Youri Tielemans 6 – A first half 8 – superb passing masterclass from the Belgian. A sublime chipped pass for Mbeumo should have resulted in an assist. This was followed by a long through ball for Mbeumo again that also deserved better. He finally got his reward with a great assist for the Cameroonian. For some reason – presumably, the Martinez sub – Carrick saw fit to push him out to the left for the second half, where he put in a 4-level performance.

Bruno Fernandes 5 – Better than the last few outings, but still far from vintage Bruno.

Amad 2 – Was the weak link today. He looked slow and was unable to produce any attacking threat at all. Poor management from Carrick not to replace him at half-time or on the hour.

Bryan Mbeumo 7 – Another good outing for Mbeumo. Took his goal well after narrowly missing with a header earlier on.

Substitutes

Noussair Mazraoui 7 – Did OK. Great last-ditch tackle in extra-time.

Mason Mount 6 – Did OK.

Matheus Cunha 6 – Didn’t have enough time to make an impression.

Manager

Michael Carrick 2 – If Martinez was injured, why did he not bring on DE Lgt? Why is he on the bench if he can’t play 45 minutes? And if Mazraoui, why not switch Yoro to centre-back and put Mazraoui at RB or LB? It was a decision that cost United the Leeds equaliser. He compounded it by not reacting to conceding the goal and bringing on the likes of Cunha, Zirkzee and Rashford to try to win the game. He then took off United’s best player on the day in Baleba, leaving the ineffective Santos and Amad on the pitch.

Featured image by Michael Steele via Getty Images