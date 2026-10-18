Four things we learned as soft defensive moment denies Man United crucial Elland Road win



Manchester United returned to action this afternoon, with the Red Devils travelling to Elland Road to face their fiercest rivals, Leeds United.

With just six points from their opening six matches, United find themselves enduring one of their poorest starts to a league campaign in recent memory. A victory against the Whites was therefore the only acceptable outcome on this Sunday afternoon.

Unfortunately, that was not the case, as United played out another draw. Dominic Calvert-Lewin cancelled out Bryan Mbeumo‘s first-half strike to earn Leeds a point.

So, what did we learn from the game?

Finally, Man United score before the 40th minute

United have been setting some unwanted records this season. Going into this game, they had failed to score before the 40th minute in any of their previous six matches.

That changed when Youri Tielemans set up Mbeumo to break the deadlock. The Cameroonian slid the ball past Trafford from six yards, after an excellent cross from Tielemans, to score his fourth Premier League goal of the season.

United must start scoring early. Quick goals stun opponents, force them to abandon their game plans and hand you control, which makes winning far easier.

Cannot keep a clean sheet

Seven games into the season, United are yet to keep a clean sheet.

With this team struggling to pick up wins, the route back to winning ways surely lies in not conceding. As the saying goes, “If you can’t win, make sure you don’t lose.” United must adopt that mantra, which should help them defend better and give them a chance of nicking wins.

As good as Senne Lammens is, it is frustrating that he cannot keep clean sheets. Until that changes, the Belgian goalkeeper and the Golden Glove will not be mentioned in the same sentence any time soon.

Baleba is the midfielder United needed

Carlos Baleba is proving he is exactly what this United midfield needed. There were doubts after his dip in form last season, but he is showing that it was only a blip.

His ball carrying, strength and composure were all on show in this game, and he won his duels effortlessly. That is exactly what you want from a modern midfielder, and he is a joy to watch.

He is making himself undroppable.

Yoro’s resurgence continues

Leny Yoro is on a roll. The young Frenchman is fast becoming a fixture in this defence.

Leeds rely heavily on crosses into the box, yet the 20-year-old completely nullified that threat. He headed away absolutely everything.

Yoro is showing why he should be among the first names on the teamsheet every week. His composure, maturity and confidence at such a young age are unreal. It was the perfect response to his red card in last Tuesday’s 2-0 loss to Atlético Madrid.

There was plenty more to take from this game. Harry Maguire, for one, produced an excellent performance at the back. Elsewhere, United’s search for a free-kick goal goes on.

One win from seven games leaves the situation looking increasingly bleak. The problems at Old Trafford may now be stretching beyond Michael Carrick’s capabilities, and the time may well have come for INEOS to reassess his place within their long-term project.

Featured image by Michael Steele via Getty Images

