Manchester United were expected to challenge for major trophies this season after securing a third-place finish in the Premier League.

Six games into the new campaign, the Red Devils sit 14th in the table and have already been knocked out of the Carabao Cup.

Michael Carrick has received criticism for his failure to properly work on his side’s physicality and intensity over the summer. Meanwhile, Jason Wilcox has come under fire for not addressing glaring issues in the squad during the transfer window.

However, some United stars believe there may be another reason to blame for their poor run of form.

Manchester United stars fear documentary is reason for disastrous start

Amazon Prime’s popular fly-on-the-wall sporting series All or Nothing is focusing on Manchester United this season.

According to The Sun, United stars fear documentary cameras are affecting their season “because staff and players are holding their tongue in post-match debriefs.”

It is claimed players believe the cameras “stifle dressing-room chat during and after games, to the detriment of performances.”

A source told The Sun: “The players view the cameras as a pain.

“They not only have to meet with them every couple of weeks to do filming, they think that having them in the dressing room means the players and the managers aren’t being as open as they could be about what has been going wrong and what needs to be done to fix it.

“Some of the players are more keen on it than others but the ones that don’t like them think punches are being pulled in the wake of games.”

Plenty of content for Amazon Prime

It is difficult to determine the true impact of cameras in and around the dressing room when it comes to United’s performances.

However, United’s antics on the field must have already generated a lot of nail-biting content for Amazon.

Most recently, Lisandro Martinez took aim at Wilcox for his frustrating work in the transfer market following the Red Devils’ defeat against Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. Needless to say, his comments would have invited some heated reaction in the dressing room as well.

Furthermore, Michael Carrick may find himself on the chopping block if results do not improve. Another managerial change would create even more dramatic events for Amazon cameras to record.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images