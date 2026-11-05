Thierry Henry draws unexpected Arsene Wenger and Michael Carrick parallel after Man United’s Roma heroics

Thierry Henry has drawn a striking comparison, likening Michael Carrick’s current plight at Manchester United to Arsène Wenger’s troubled latter years in North London.

Reprieve

Carrick was handed a stay of execution on Tuesday as United ended their nine-match winless run with a dramatic comeback victory over AS Roma.

United found themselves in deep trouble in the opening stages, as Roma scored twice inside 17 minutes through Matías Soulé and Donyell Malen.

United reduced the arrears on the hour mark as Bruno Fernandes scored from the penalty spot, having missed his first attempt but being granted a second bite of the apple due to an encroachment offence.

Cunha scored in the 83rd minute following a missed clearance by Leonardo Balerdi, before smashing home the winner just three minutes later to complete a remarkable comeback at a packed Old Trafford.

Carrick has been under immense pressure amidst United’s dreadful start to the season and was widely expected to be sacked after the losses to Bournemouth and Chelsea. It may not safeguard his position, but the victory over Roma could yet prove to be the turning point that finally sets United in motion.

Speaking on CBS Sports Golazo, Henry likened Carrick’s situation to that of Arsenal in the post-Wenger era.

Henry draws comparison

The former Premier League striker said, “If you go back to the last years of Arsène Wenger, Unai Emery and the beginning of Mikel Arteta, it was a tiny bit toxic. The fans were going amongst each other, asking who the coach should be, who should come and go, having a go at the owners.”

“It’s a bit like what’s happening with United now. Surely, along the way, all the coaches they’ve had could have been the answer? Did they give enough time to that one, you don’t know who it could have been?”

“You have guys that are strict, not strict, experienced, not experienced, club legends… it didn’t work.”

Henry continued, “You’re telling me that none of those coaches could have turned it around? Were they given time to turn it around? Arteta at times didn’t have great runs in the league; didn’t finish where Arsenal are supposed to finish. They kept him.”

“Now everyone is saying he’s a great coach. If he didn’t have the time to show that he was a good coach, we would have said that he was inexperienced, couldn’t handle it and couldn’t win.”

"Something has to happen, it’s deeper than what people think." Thierry Henry draws comparisons between Manchester United’s struggles and Arsenal’s journey to rediscover their identity 🗣️ https://t.co/mkOkfQObCF — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) November 3, 2026

United will be hoping for another win on Sunday when they face Aston Villa.

Featured image by Dan Istitene via Getty Images