Man United plan classy tribute to Sir Alex Ferguson on 40th anniversary of legendary appointment

Manchester United are reportedly preparing a special tribute to mark the 40th anniversary of Sir Alex Ferguson’s appointment.

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Sir Alex took charge of United between November 1986 and May 2013, a period during which he transformed the club into the dominant force in English and European football.

Before his arrival, United had not won the league title since 1967. He endured extremely difficult early years, which almost resulted in him getting the sack.

However, following United’s FA Cup triumph in 1990, this precipitated a sustained period of success, consolidating his status as the greatest manager in the history of football.

Sir Alex won a mind-boggling 38 trophies during his time in the Old Trafford dugout. This includes 13 Premier League titles, five FA Cups, four League Cups, 10 Community Shields, two UEFA Champions League titles, a European Cup Winners’ Cup, the UEFA Super Cup, the Intercontinental Cup and the FIFA Club World Cup.

His brilliance has only been underscored by United’s decline since his retirement in 2013.

According to Mike Keegan of the Daily Mail, United will celebrate Sir Alex in a classy fashion this weekend to mark the 40th anniversary of his arrival at the club.

Classy tribute

Keegan notes on X, “A CELEBRATION OF SIR ALEX FERGUSON.”

“Manchester United will this weekend host an invite-only dinner at Old Trafford to mark the 40th anniversary of SAF’s appointment.”

Player Club Trophy Count Note Alex Ferguson Manchester United Premier League titles 13 – Alex Ferguson Manchester United FA Cups 5 – Alex Ferguson Manchester United League Cups 4 – Alex Ferguson Manchester United Community Shields 10 (inc. 1 shared) Alex Ferguson Manchester United UEFA Champions Leagues 2 – Alex Ferguson Manchester United European Cup Winners’ Cup 1 – Alex Ferguson Manchester United European Super Cup 1 – Alex Ferguson Manchester United Intercontinental Cup 1 – Alex Ferguson Manchester United FIFA Club World Cup 1 – Alex Ferguson Manchester United Total trophies 38 – Source: Wikipedia

“100 specially-selected guests from throughout the manager’s career at OT will attend.”

“SAF arrived on November 6, 1986.”

🎉 A CELEBRATION OF SIR ALEX FERGUSON

🍾 Manchester United will this weekend host an invite-only dinner at Old Trafford to mark the 40th anniversary of SAF’s appointment

📅 100 specially-selected guests from throughout the manager’s career at OT will attend

🤝 SAF arrived on November 6, 1986

#mufc — Mike Keegan (@MKeegan_Overlap) November 4, 2026

Michael Carrick and his players will be eager to make it even more memorable for Sir Alex by beating Aston Villa on Sunday.

United will be brimming with confidence after masterminding a sensational comeback against AS Roma in midweek, further strengthening their Champions League prospects.

Featured image by Justin Setterfield via Getty Images