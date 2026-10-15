Manchester United suffered a 2-0 defeat at the hands of Atlético Madrid in the Champions League, delivering a performance that once again lacked intensity and cutting edge.

Lisandro Martínez could not help United keep only their second clean sheet of the season, but he channelled all that pent-up frustration into his post-match interview, taking aim at the United hierarchy.

Lisandro Martínez raises eyebrows at Manchester United

Lisandro Martínez criticised United director of football Jason Wilcox for failing to adequately strengthen the side during the summer transfer window.

The World Cup winner said he expected more from Wilcox in the summer and that the current squad is not strong enough “to be ready for this kind of night.”

Given Michael Carrick was forced to use Ayden Heaven, a central defender, at left-back and Bryan Mbuemo, a right-sided forward, as a striker against Atlético Madrid, it is hard to disagree with Martínez. Still, the move has not gone down well with some figures behind the scenes.

According to ESPN, United bosses are now assessing Martínez’s comments before deciding whether to take disciplinary action against the Argentina defender.

It is understood United bosses discussed Martínez’s comments on Wednesday.

The Argentina international is expected to find out whether he will be at the receiving end of any further action from the club on Thursday.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s take on Jason Wilcox’s work

Meanwhile, the report claims Wilcox retains the support of United chiefs.

It is understood that minority owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who was key to Wilcox’s appointment, is happy with his role within United’s hierarchy.

The former Manchester City man arrived at Old Trafford as technical director in 2024 before succeeding Dan Ashworth as director of football.

The decision to let someone of Wilcox’s limited calibre assume the responsibilities Ashworth, a hugely respected figure within the game, held seemed a risky move at the time, and the way things have unfolded to date, it is fair to say it was a terrible move.

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