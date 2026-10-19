Home » Ella Toone closes in on yet another Man United Women record

Ella Toone closes in on yet another Man United Women record

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Maya le Tissier

Man United Women secured an impressive fifth consecutive win against Charlton Athletic Women on Sunday afternoon.

The match

Goals from Ella Toone, Andrea Medina and Julia Zigiotti secured the three points for the Red Devils.

The result was significant not only because it allowed United to climb up to fifth in the WSL table, but also due to a crucial goal from Toone.

The England international’s dipping effort went in underneath the crossbar and was her second goal of the season.

Nonetheless, it was her first goal of the WSL season and, incredibly, her first in the league since December last year.

Significance of the goal

Toone’s goal was also important for another reason.

It was her 35th strike in the league for the Red Devils, meaning she has now drawn level with Leah Galton for WSL goals.

This means her next effort that finds the back of the net will make her the club’s top scorer of all time in the league.

Toone is already the proud owner of a few records for the club.

No player has appeared more times for the side, as she has 219 total appearances, with the next player, Millie Turner, on 189.

What’s more, she is already the club’s top scorer of all time by a distance. She has 66 strikes in all competitions in comparison to Galton’s 44.

Toone is also currently the only player to have played with the club from their very first season in 2018, after Turner and Galton left the club last summer.

The Red Devils face Liverpool on Wednesday in the Players’ Cup before facing Manchester City in the league on Sunday. They would be the perfect opponent for Toone to break the WSL record against, as she is a girlhood United fan.

Featured image by Jess Hornby via Getty Images

Ella Toone stats
Season 26/27
Stat FA WSL
Competition FA WSL
Apps 5
Minutes 373
Starts 5
Sub appearances 0
Goals 1
Non-penalty goals 1
Assists 0
Goals + assists 1
Minutes per goal 373
Avg rating 6.71
Shots 8
Shots on target 2
Shot accuracy % 25.0%
Conversion % 12.5%
Passes 175
Accurate passes 140
Pass accuracy % 80.0%
Key passes 7
Dribbles attempted 9
Dribbles completed 6
Dribble success % 66.7%
Tackles 5
Interceptions 2
Tackles + interceptions 7
Blocks 2
Duels 23
Duels won 11
Duels won % 47.8%
Dribbled past 0
Fouls won 0
Fouls committed 1
Offsides 2
Yellow cards 0
Red cards 0
Penalties won 0
Penalties conceded 0
Penalties scored 0
Penalties missed 0
Clean sheets 1
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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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