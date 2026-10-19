Ella Toone closes in on yet another Man United Women record

Man United Women secured an impressive fifth consecutive win against Charlton Athletic Women on Sunday afternoon.

The match

Goals from Ella Toone, Andrea Medina and Julia Zigiotti secured the three points for the Red Devils.

The result was significant not only because it allowed United to climb up to fifth in the WSL table, but also due to a crucial goal from Toone.

The England international’s dipping effort went in underneath the crossbar and was her second goal of the season.

Nonetheless, it was her first goal of the WSL season and, incredibly, her first in the league since December last year.

Significance of the goal

Toone’s goal was also important for another reason.

It was her 35th strike in the league for the Red Devils, meaning she has now drawn level with Leah Galton for WSL goals.

This means her next effort that finds the back of the net will make her the club’s top scorer of all time in the league.

Writing her name into the history books 📖✍️ @EllaToone99 joins Leah Galton as our joint all-time top scorer in the #WSL ❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/urkJx5XruT — Manchester United Women (@ManUtdWomen) October 18, 2026

Toone is already the proud owner of a few records for the club.

No player has appeared more times for the side, as she has 219 total appearances, with the next player, Millie Turner, on 189.

What’s more, she is already the club’s top scorer of all time by a distance. She has 66 strikes in all competitions in comparison to Galton’s 44.

Toone is also currently the only player to have played with the club from their very first season in 2018, after Turner and Galton left the club last summer.

The Red Devils face Liverpool on Wednesday in the Players’ Cup before facing Manchester City in the league on Sunday. They would be the perfect opponent for Toone to break the WSL record against, as she is a girlhood United fan.

Featured image by Jess Hornby via Getty Images