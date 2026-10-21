Four things we learned as Carrick runs out of excuses after Man United’s 4-1 humiliation in Italy



Como welcomed Manchester United to their home, Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia, where the two clubs opened a new European rivalry.

United, currently enduring a six-game winless run and one of their poorest starts to a season in recent memory, would have seen this fixture as the ideal platform to turn their form around.

Unfortunately, that was not the case. The Red Devils were thoroughly schooled in Italy, as Como thrashed them 4-1 (Joshua Zirkzee scoring for United).

There was plenty to take away from the contest, and here are the key lessons we learned:

Man United need to do the basics well

United must rediscover the basics to reclaim their competitive edge.

They struggle to win the ball back, often left chasing shadows. At times Bruno Fernandes showed a clear desire to press, yet his teammates have other ideas, leaving the side unable to execute a coordinated press (the only way it truly works).

Fernandes to TNT: 'It's a decision from the staff to not press man to man and sometimes leave space behind and try to get the ball… That (whether Carrick and the staff got their tactics wrong)'s on the manager and staff to see, not me.' #mufc — Samuel Luckhurst (@samuelluckhurst) October 21, 2026

Beyond pressing and regaining possession, the players must sharpen their passing. Too many of their passes go astray; it is as if they operate on entirely different wavelengths. As a result, they can neither progress the ball nor keep it, allowing Como to dominate them completely.

Nico Paz’s perfect audition

With a clear heir to Fernandes now needed, the Portuguese maestro finds himself in the twilight of his United career. The Red Devils can no longer afford to depend so heavily on him, especially when he is not at his best. It is high time they began planning for life without their captain.

After watching Nico Paz’s electric, commanding display, it is hard not to see the Argentine as a ready-made replacement. The former Real Madrid midfielder ranks among the finest number tens currently playing in a top European league. His twelve goal contributions in his last eleven matches for club and country mirror the numbers Fernandes produces when in form.

Paz underlined that quality by curling home a beauty in the second or third minute after Maguire was slow to close him down, once again handing United a wretched start. Then he grabbed his second just after the break. He really put on a show. One hopes the club’s scouts took careful note and left the match with a genuine candidate to succeed Fernandes.

Carrick needs to make it easy on himself

Failing to start Carlos Baleba, who has been outstanding whenever given the chance and plays as if his life depends on it, proved a significant error.

Returning Bryan Mbeumo to the wing, where he is less effective, and persisting with an underperforming Fernandes only compounded the problem. Michael Carrick’s team selection was frankly baffling.

At the very least he should have started Baleba, considered benching Fernandes if he was determined to play Youri Tielemans in the number ten role, and placed either Amad or Shea Lacey on the right with Mbeumo leading the line.

Changing what has been working made little sense. It was therefore encouraging to see Carrick recognise the mistake and make the necessary adjustments (Amad and Baleba came on for Matheus Cunha and Andrey Santos at the break).

“Record setters”

Conceding in the first minute against Atletico Madrid and again in the second minute against Como, United have become the first English side in history to concede inside the opening two minutes of consecutive major European matches.

That said, the Red Devils are still searching for their first away win of the season, having failed to hand Como their first home defeat. Indeed, it is going from bad to worse for United, who are now seven games without a win and have kept only one clean sheet this season.

Yet again, United failed to claim a victory. That result will only increase the pressure on Carrick.

INEOS must now seriously consider whether the former United midfielder remains the right man for this project, especially with proven, high-calibre options such as Antonio Conte available and clearly eager to take charge at Old Trafford.

Featured image by Marco Luzzani via Getty Images

