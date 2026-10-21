Man United’s woes reach alarming new depths as Como run riot in 4-1 humiliation: Match Report



Manchester United suffered a chastening 4-1 loss to Como in just their third Champions League game of the 2026/27 season.

Michael Carrick started Senne Lammens in goal, with a back four of Diogo Dalot, Harry Maguire, Matthijs de Ligt and Noussair Mazraoui ahead of him.

In midfield, he deployed Andrey Santos, Mason Mount and Youri Tielemans.

Bruno Fernandes was utilised as the false nine, with Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo on either side of him.

First-half

United started the game with a very good chance, which fell to Dalot. Cunha swept the ball to the defender inside the box on the right. Dalot dispatched a curling shot but couldn’t hit the target.

The visitors were made to instantly regret not scoring mere seconds later. Nico Paz was allowed time and space to turn inside the box and fire home, into the bottom corner, well past the reach of Senne Lammens.

The goal spurred Como into control: they dominated the ball, were first to everything and looked much more dangerous than United going forward.

United found it difficult to keep possession and maintain sustained pressure. The most alarming aspect was the absence of intensity and the disjointed nature of their pressing, which continually enabled Como to break through and attack at will.

The Red Devils spent most of the opening 45 minutes pinned inside their own half as the Serie A club pushed to double their advantage.

There were signs of life for United when Mbeumo got to the byline and delivered a cross, which was blocked behind. His subsequent corner-kick delivery was poor and was cleared at the near post. The Cameroonian got another chance to cross after the corner. His ball was met by Maguire, who steered high and wide of the top right corner.

Como appealed for a penalty after moving the ball well around the edge of the United penalty area with a sequence of quick, one-touch passing. Baturina burst into the area and Maguire slid in, but managed a slight touch on the ball to prevent the shot.

Santos was cautioned midway through the first half for a rough challenge on Paz, who was almost through on goal. Shortly afterwards, Paz was fouled again, on this occasion by Cunha, with Santos in close proximity.

In the 35th minute, Douvikas ran in behind the United defence and got a shot away, obliging Lammens to make a good save. This did little to interrupt Como’s momentum, as they continued to press forward relentlessly, with United unable to get close to them.

Douvikas again threatened to double Como’s advantage, connecting with a superb pass from Couto, but the pressure applied by Dalot unbalanced him, and his effort was sliced off target.

Another penalty appeal arose when Douvikas was sent clear on goal. He took a touch and fell while trying to go around Lammens, but United were fortunate: he was flagged offside, and it appeared Lammens had not made contact with him in any case.

United could have found themselves further adrift, but they withstood the onslaught and went into the interval only one goal down.

Second-half

Having seen enough, Carrick made two half-time changes, bringing on Carlos Baleba and Amad for Santos and Cunha.

United appeared marginally brighter, but were swiftly deflated just four minutes after the restart when Como carved them open through the middle of the pitch. Paz turned provider, slipping in Douvikas, who made no mistake to make it 2-0.

Como came within a whisker of making it 3-0 in the 54th minute, Da Cunha finding space inside the United area, shifting onto his left foot and sending his shot wide. A narrow escape for United.

This, however, proved only temporary relief for United, as Paz scored a third. Baleba conceded possession to the Como captain, who advanced all the way into the penalty area and slotted home for his second of the night.

Tielemans attempted a weak shot to try and pull one back for United but his effort was easily gathered by Butez. Fernandes followed that up with a wild shot of his own. Fernandes was hooked in the 67th minute, Joshua Zirkzee coming on in his place.

Comfortably 3-0 up with the win effectively secured, Como eased off slightly, but still managed to add a fourth. The ball was shifted from right to left to Kaiki, who had acres of space, and his delicious cross was headed home by the centre-back Ramon.

Paz came close to securing his hat-trick with a low, left-footed shot, but Lammens thwarted him. This prompted Carrick to bring on Harry Amass for De Ligt.

With five minutes of regular time left on the clock, a dejected Carrick brought on Shea Lacey for Mbeumo.

Zirkzee scored in stoppage time to give United a consolation prize. A good finish to be fair.

Regrettably for United, the 4-1 result will invite further scrutiny and likely signifies that the writing is on the wall for Carrick.

Featured image by Marco Luzzani via Getty Images