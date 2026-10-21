Manchester United vs Como: Live updates from Champions League match

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Manchester United are in the middle of a full-blown injury crisis at the moment, which makes Wednesday’s Champions League clash against Como even more difficult.

Michael Carrick is under enormous pressure heading into the contest at the Stadio Giuseppe Sinigaglia with the Red Devils winning only twice this season in all competitions.

There was concern of the match being called off due to bad weather, but as things stand, the game is set to start on time.

The head coach has been forced to start Matthijs de Ligt at the heart of the backline after almost 11 months of injury-enforced absence. Harry Maguire starts alongside him, with Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot on either side.

The midfield looks weak, with Mason Mount handed the nod to start alongside Andrey Santos, who has struggled in Kobbie Mainoo’s absence.

Youri Tielemans keeps his place alongside Bruno Fernandes with Matheus Cunha slotting back into the XI along with Bryan Mbeumo.

The bench is most comprised of academy starlets like Shea Lacey, both Fletcher twins, Dan Armer, and summer signing Tynan Thompson as well.

Can the 20-time English league champions pull off a win against the odds against an in-form Como? Stay tuned for live updates.

Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images