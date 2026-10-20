Manchester United travel to Italy to face Como in the Champions League on Wednesday, with Michael Carrick having to deal with a severely depleted squad.

Injury problems mount before Como clash

As relayed by The Peoples Person earlier on Tuesday, Carrick confirmed that Lisandro Martinez will not be involved, Kobbie Mainoo is expected to remain out for around another 10 days and Luke Shaw faces a slightly longer lay-off.

Ayden Heaven missed training through illness, although the young defender could still come into contention if he recovers in time. Marcus Rashford is managing a hip problem and is also likely to be unavailable.

Benjamin Sesko remains absent, while Manuel Ugarte is sidelined with a long-term injury.

There is at least some positive news surrounding Matthijs de Ligt. The Netherlands international has travelled with the squad and Carrick declared him “ready”.

Goalkeeper and defence

Senne Lammens should retain his place in goal.

Noussair Mazraoui and Diogo Dalot are expected to operate as the two full-backs, although it is difficult to predict which side each player will occupy.

Leny Yoro could move back into central defence. That would provide a more natural option than asking Mazraoui to fill in centrally, as happened following Martinez’s withdrawal at Leeds.

Heaven would also be in the conversation, while Harry Maguire should retain his place.

Midfield

Carrick may move Youri Tielemans into a deeper position alongside Carlos Baleba, with Andrey Santos dropping out of the side after struggling to establish himself.

Tielemans played in a more advanced role against Leeds and registered the assist for Bryan Mbeumo’s goal, but his versatility gives Carrick a route to restoring Bruno Fernandes to his preferred number 10 position.

Baleba should retain his place at the base of the midfield, where his athleticism and ball-winning ability will be especially important against Como.

Attack

Mbeumo has performed well through the middle and is expected to continue as the central striker.

Matheus Cunha could return on the left flank, with Fernandes operating behind Mbeumo. That combination should give United greater mobility around the penalty area while allowing Fernandes to influence the game centrally.

Amad struggled to make an impact against Leeds and may drop to the bench. Mason Mount is the leading candidate to replace him on the right, although Shea Lacey provides Carrick with another attacking option.

Joshua Zirkzee may also get some minutes.

The De Ligt decision

De Ligt’s availability is the most intriguing selection call. Carrick could be tempted to throw an experienced centre-back straight into the side given the number of defensive absentees.

However, starting after 11 months out would carry obvious physical demands. A place among the substitutes, with Yoro partnering Maguire, appears the more measured route.

Final Thoughts

Heaven and Rashford doubtful

Martinez out

Shaw, Mainoo, Sesko and Ugarte remain unavailable

Amad and Santos could make way for Mount and Cunha.

Featured image by Molly Darlington via Getty Images