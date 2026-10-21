Most touches in opposition box, 5 take-ons, 1 assist: Man United’s Amad salvages some pride as Como dish out merciless 4-1 thrashing



Manchester United forward Amad was perhaps the only shining light for the club during a nightmare evening as Como beat them 4-1 in the Champions League.

Put to the sword

Pressure continues to mount on Michael Carrick after United fell to a devastating 4-1 defeat to Cesc Fabregas’ Como.

United have now gone seven games across all competitions without a victory, with their last win coming against minnows Sabah FK.

The Red Devils found themselves a goal down inside two minutes as some pitiful defending allowed Nico Paz to curl home a sublime effort into the top corner.

Como took control of the game and outclassed Red Devils during the remainder of the first half as United mustered just thtee shots, none of which were on target. They struggled to sustain spells of pressure and when they went forward, there was no goal threat.

Carrick made two changes during the break, bringing on Amad and Carlos Baleba for Matheus Cunha and Andrey Santos.

But his tweaks backfired. Como sliced through United and Anastasios Douvikas fired a second beyond Senne Lammens. Paz sealed his double just before the hour-mark when he pinched the ball off Baleba and raced to tuck the ball into the back of the net.

The humiliation was complete for Carrick’s men when defender Jacobo Ramón nodded him a fourth. Substitute Joshua Zirkzee netted a consolation in stoppage time.

United have now picked up just three points from as many league phase matches.

One player who did well during the time they were on the pitch was Amad.

Amad’s performance

Amad’s 45-minute cameo saw him register the most touches in the opposition box (6), which is the most of any United player.

The Ivorian also completed the most take-ons (5) against Como.

Even better, is that he contributed the assist for Zirkzee’s late goal. Amad was bright and gave Como something to think about during a game in which United struggled in every department.

Stat Amad Minutes played 45 Touches in opposition box 6 (most of any United player) Take-ons completed 5 (most in the match) Assists 1 (for Zirkzee)

Amad had the most touches in the opposition’s box (6) and completed the most take-ons (5) vs. Como, despite only coming on at half-time. He also assisted Man Utd’s only goal. An impressive individual display. 🙌 https://t.co/ZJHYMKqXPM — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) October 21, 2026

United are next in action this weekend when they face Bournemouth at Old Trafford.

Featured image by Marco Luzzani via Getty Images