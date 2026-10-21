“You can’t choose when you want to…”: Carrick aims damning accusation at United stars after Como humiliation



Manchester United boss Michael Carrick has turned the spotlight on his own players after their Como collapse on Wednesday.

Defeat

United found themselves behind after just two minutes as Nico Paz curled home a fantastic effort past Harry Maguire.

Paz then turned provider, registering an assist for Tasos Douvikas’ strike moments after the break. Paz secured his brace on the hour mark before defender Jacobo Romano headed home Como’s fourth.

Substitute Joshua Zirkzee scored a consolation goal for United in stoppage time.

The Red Devils are now on a seven-match winless run as pressure on Carrick continues to mount. Como were in Serie D when United last won the Champions League in 2008, but they were by far the better side, with Carrick’s men unable to get near them.

Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, Carrick acknowledged that United are in a hole. He also tore into the work ethic of his players, stressing that they can’t choose when to work hard and when not to.

Carrick, in remarks that appeared to question the players’ commitment, additionally insisted that the ultimate responsibility rests with him.

Carrick’s remarks

The United head coach said, “It was more than disappointing; everybody’s gotta take responsibility for that.”

“It stops with me, I’m absolutely fine with that. I accept it totally as a supporter of this football club. I care a lot about it. To see a performance like that is unacceptable.”

He continued, “There were all sorts of elements to our performance. I’ll definitely look at what we’ve done [as a staff]. I don’t know if it’s the motivation, intention, purpose, and intensity of a football game that you have to bring — we didn’t bring that today.”

Asked if United are simply only capable of performing at the current level, he answered, “100% it’s not our level.”

“We’ve shown it for six or seven months [last season] but you can’t turn it on or off and you can’t choose when you want to perform or don’t want to perform. Until you do that, you’re not going to win football matches.”

Carrick issued an apology to the travelling supporters.

“I care an unbelievable amount about the supporters. They are the heartbeat of this football club and always will be. For them to travel, I’ve gotta apologise for the performance.”

“For everything they’ve done to get here tonight, to have to watch a performance like that, I totally feel for them.”

"I 100% take responsibility for the overall team and the performance. That’s where it stops. It stops with me." Michael Carrick reacts to Manchester United’s "unacceptable" display against Como. 🎙️ @LiamMacdevitt 📺 Stream on TNT Sports & HBO Max: https://t.co/fRCRh6tXYB https://t.co/agXYEERLGq — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) October 21, 2026

United’s only wins this season have come against Ipswich Town and Sabah FK.

Featured image by Marco Luzzani via Getty Images