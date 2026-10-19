“Took us a little bit to adjust”: Calvert-Lewin exposes Michael Carrick move that left Leeds scrambling

Leeds United striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin has revealed a Michael Carrick tactical tweak that threw him and his teammates into disarray.

Frustrating draw

United’s dreadful start to the season continued on Sunday as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Leeds at Elland Road.

Bryan Mbeumo gave United the lead in the first half, but his strike was cancelled out by Dominic Calvert-Lewin, who latched onto the ball from a corner-kick routine to smash past Senne Lammens. United have now amassed just seven points from their opening seven games this term, in what is statistically their worst-ever start to a top-flight campaign since 1986.

Carrick adopted a fluid system that on occasion saw United retreat into a back five for greater solidity, with players interchanging positions and roles. Under Farke, Leeds have chiefly utilised a back five, a system to which their rise in recent months has been attributed.

Speaking to reporters after the final whistle, Calvert-Lewin admitted that the tweak by Carrick caught them off guard. Farke was also disappointed not to get the victory over United.

Calvert-Lewin and Farke react

The England striker said, “They tried to [match us formation-wise]. Not really surprised.”

“Given what happened last season. It took us a little bit to adjust, but it was mainly down to us and maybe a lack of quality in the final third. They are still a very good team with a lot of quality, regardless of the outside noise.”

“We are so used to it as players. I just tried to cause a ruckus. I just make it difficult for the defender.”

“I read the flight of the ball and was quickest to react.”

Farke added, “We are slightly disappointed it is just a point. Overall, I felt it was not necessary to be losing at half time but it is still Manchester United.”

“Second half, we got the equaliser, we should have kept up the dominance, too many strikes went over the crossbar but it was overall a solid performance. We should have won the game but we move on.”

“We took it as a compliment that we have done many things right over the last month if we were seen as favourites against Manchester United, but we have earned this. We wanted to prove the comments right. We were the dominant side but we couldn’t capitalise as we lacked quality in and around the box. It says a lot about how much respect we have earned. Overall, this is where we are at the moment and overall, it is a good place to be.”

“It is still difficult in this league to win points. You have to be clinical and be very, very effective but we have to keep going.”

United are next in action on Wednesday when they face Como in the Champions League.

Featured image by Michael Steele via Getty Images