Manchester United suffered a 3-0 defeat at the hands of Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Sunday, 25 October, in the Premier League. Goals from Rayan, Marcus Tavernier and Evanilson ensured another disappointing outing for Michael Carrick’s team.

Here are our player ratings from the game. (A score of 6 is around average.)

Senne Lammens 3 – Could have done better for the first goal. His distribution was lacking once again, and he looked nervy with the ball at his feet. The Belgian made a vital save early in the second half to keep United in the game. He came off his line and gifted Bournemouth’s third goal, effectively killing any hopes of a United comeback.

Diogo Dalot 3 – Was caught out of position several times as he bombed forward, leaving Heaven isolated. He got into good positions time and again, but the end product was missing. He was continuously bypassed by Bournemouth during the game.

Leny Yoro 3 – Started the game well and made a tremendous last-ditch tackle in the first half. Unfortunately, he made a horrible mistake for Bournemouth’s second goal.

Harry Maguire 5 – Showed his distribution skills with some good long balls at the beginning of the game. He made a vital block to stop Rayan, but should have cleared the ball for the first goal.

Ayden Heaven 4 – Had a few nervy moments but grew into the game. He was strong in duels, but almost gifted Bournemouth another goal early in the second half. He was eventually replaced by Lisandro Martinez.

Andrey Santos 4 – Was unspectacular and failed to take control of the game. The Brazilian would not have started had Kobbie Mainoo been fit, and it showed.

Carlos Baleba 4 – Had a surprisingly poor start, with several mispasses that hurt his team’s momentum. He did display a few moments of brilliance, but United needed more from their new recruit in the game. The Cameroonian was eventually replaced by Zirkzee in the second half.

Mason Mount 3 – Started in the left-forward role and hardly had any impact. He created space for Dalot with his inward movements, but never caused Bournemouth any trouble.

Youri Tielemans 2 – Started in the No. 10 role but lacked creativity and fight. He lost the ball multiple times, putting his team under pressure. He created one chance with a good cross in the first half, but his final ball was generally poor. The Belgian was rightly hooked at the break.

Amad 3 – Had a few good turns in the game and also displayed some isolated trickery. However, he was largely ineffective in the final third. The Ivorian was replaced by Shea Lacey later in the game.

Bryan Mbeumo 3 – Was isolated in attack, starved of chances, and failed to be involved in the game. He missed a couple of opportunities and struggled to lead the line.

Substitutes

Matheus Cunha 3 – Replaced Tielemans at the break and tried to make things happen. He tracked back and showed a lot of spirit, but hardly had an impact.

Lisandro Martinez 3 – Came on for Heaven and was embarrassed by Rayan. He had a shot on target and was tight on Rayan for the rest of the game. The Argentine could have done better for the third goal.

Joshua Zirkzee 3 – Replaced Baleba in the second half and hardly did anything of repute.

Shea Lacey 4 – Came on for Amad late in the game and caused Bournemouth a few problems.

Michael Carrick 2 – Was not helped by injuries and made several controversial calls. The continued reliance on Tielemans and the refusal to trust young stars like Shea Lacey, among others, have also cost him. His days at Old Trafford are certainly numbered.

Featured image by Dan Istitene via Getty Images