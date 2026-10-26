Michael Carrick has finally arrived at Carrington as Man United chiefs close to a decision on his future



Manchester United are on the verge of another potential managerial sacking if all the latest reports are to be believed.

Results under Michael Carrick this season have been abysmal, with the Red Devils winning only two games out of 12 in all competitions.

The team have hardly displayed any real grit or determination on the pitch, regularly being outrun and outfought by the opposition, while the head coach’s tactics have been questionable to say the least.

The former United midfielder is not the only one at fault here, with INEOS’ poor summer recruitment also to blame.

Carrick arrives at Carrington

However, Sir Jim Ratcliffe seems to trust director of football Jason Wilcox despite his horrendous track record.

The former Manchester City academy chief reportedly wants Carrick out, with Eddie Howe his preferred candidate.

As already relayed by The Peoples Person, Wilcox and club CEO Omar Berrada are at Carrington as crisis talks deepen.

Now, The Manchester Evening News has reported that Carrick is also at United’s training ground.

Crisis talks deepen

The club have claimed that the head coach is there to watch the club’s Under-21s in action in a behind-closed-doors friendly, but that is unlikely to be the only reason for his arrival.

“Michael Carrick has arrived at Carrington to watch Manchester United’s Under-21s in action as club chiefs continue to hold talks over his future.

“United’s Under-21s are playing a behind-closed-doors friendly against Hull City on Monday afternoon and Carrick is set to attend. He arrived at the training ground at approximately 1.50pm.

“Carrick will watch the U21s play in a friendly while Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox weigh up his future. Both Berrada and Wilcox are at Carrington, having reported to the training ground for crisis talks this morning.”

Replacement options identified

Among United’s other managerial targets is Antonio Conte, but the Italian wants full control over the club’s recruitment plans. That might put INEOS off.

Howe remains eager to take over, while recruitment chief Christopher Vivell wants Julian Nagelsmann. It will be interesting to see when the final decision is revealed.

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