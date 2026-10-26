Man United take unbelievable call on Bruno Fernandes following breakdown in relations with Michael Carrick

It almost seems as though Manchester United are currently attempting to extinguish multiple fires across the club following a disastrous start to the campaign.

Michael Carrick’s future is hanging by a thread, with the club’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, reportedly preferring Eddie Howe to take over. Securing Howe will not be straightforward, given Newcastle United’s compensation demands.

There is also friction within the ownership, with recruitment chief Christopher Vivell wanting Julian Nagelsmann instead.

On the pitch, players have turned on the hierarchy as well as the current head coach. The dressing room is fractured and requires urgent attention, with the futures of several influential stars up in the air.

Bruno Fernandes decision will come as a shock

Bruno Fernandes is the biggest name on the list, with the club captain disillusioned with life at Old Trafford following United’s descent into chaos yet again.

He even spoke out against the former United midfielder, and his social media activity does not make for pleasant reading. Football Insider have claimed that INEOS have been monitoring all of this.

The Portugal international was named PFA Player of the Year following his record-breaking exploits last season, and the 20-time English league champions were in talks to offer him a contract extension.

However, those talks have stalled and following his recent misdemeanours, United have decided to finally cut the ex-Sporting CP star loose next summer.

Bruno Fernandes Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Apps 7 3 1 11 Minutes 630 237 17 884 Goals 3 1 0 4 Assists 1 0 0 1 Updated 27 Oct 2026

“Manchester United are assessing a potential move to sell club captain Bruno Fernandes next summer, sources have told Football Insider.”

United’s plans for Bruno Fernandes revealed

Bruno Fernandes has a contract with United until 2027, but the three-time Champions League winners have the option to trigger a one-year extension.

That is what they intend to do so as not to lose the 32-year-old on a free transfer, but they will sell him if a suitable offer arrives next summer.

“The Portuguese is out of contract at the end of the current campaign, but United hold the option to automatically extend his current deal by a further year.

“Sources say that the United hierarchy are considering taking up that option to preserve Fernandes’ value before selling him later in the window.

Bruno Fernandes not short of suitors

“His exit from the club is far from guaranteed, but it is viewed as a genuine option in the coming months in what is an unexpected development given he recently was named Premier League player of the year and smashed the competition’s record for most assists in a season.”

Saudi Pro League sides and Turkish teams could try again in January, but an exit will not be sanctioned before the next summer transfer window.

Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images