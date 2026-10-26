Man United take unbelievable call on Bruno Fernandes following breakdown in relations with Michael Carrick

It almost seems as though Manchester United are currently attempting to extinguish multiple fires across the club following a disastrous start to the campaign.
Michael Carrick’s future is hanging by a thread, with the club’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, reportedly preferring Eddie Howe to take over. Securing Howe will not be straightforward, given Newcastle United’s compensation demands.
There is also friction within the ownership, with recruitment chief Christopher Vivell wanting Julian Nagelsmann instead.
On the pitch, players have turned on the hierarchy as well as the current head coach. The dressing room is fractured and requires urgent attention, with the futures of several influential stars up in the air.
Bruno Fernandes decision will come as a shock
Bruno Fernandes is the biggest name on the list, with the club captain disillusioned with life at Old Trafford following United’s descent into chaos yet again.
He even spoke out against the former United midfielder, and his social media activity does not make for pleasant reading. Football Insider have claimed that INEOS have been monitoring all of this.
The Portugal international was named PFA Player of the Year following his record-breaking exploits last season, and the 20-time English league champions were in talks to offer him a contract extension.
However, those talks have stalled and following his recent misdemeanours, United have decided to finally cut the ex-Sporting CP star loose next summer.
|Stat
|Premier League
|UEFA Champions League
|League Cup
|All competitions
|Apps
|7
|3
|1
|11
|Minutes
|630
|237
|17
|884
|Goals
|3
|1
|0
|4
|Assists
|1
|0
|0
|1
“Manchester United are assessing a potential move to sell club captain Bruno Fernandes next summer, sources have told Football Insider.”
United’s plans for Bruno Fernandes revealed
Bruno Fernandes has a contract with United until 2027, but the three-time Champions League winners have the option to trigger a one-year extension.
That is what they intend to do so as not to lose the 32-year-old on a free transfer, but they will sell him if a suitable offer arrives next summer.
“The Portuguese is out of contract at the end of the current campaign, but United hold the option to automatically extend his current deal by a further year.
“Sources say that the United hierarchy are considering taking up that option to preserve Fernandes’ value before selling him later in the window.
Bruno Fernandes not short of suitors
“His exit from the club is far from guaranteed, but it is viewed as a genuine option in the coming months in what is an unexpected development given he recently was named Premier League player of the year and smashed the competition’s record for most assists in a season.”
Saudi Pro League sides and Turkish teams could try again in January, but an exit will not be sanctioned before the next summer transfer window.
Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images
2 comments
Exactly my point! Why this hate campaign for a player who worked his socks off when the club was struggling? He stayed on a sinking ship and stayed on to save it! He is now being sacrificed for an average rookie coach with zero achievements in his career! You can boot Bruno but Howe will not solve your problems! Blind English loyalty does not win games! You’ll regret sacking Bruno instead of appointing Conte and retain Bruno as Captain
Should Bruno be sold. Past players and punfits want that. INEOS wants that. Bruno’s fault – he spoke the truth. Now think with a clear and an unbias mind. A mind not influrnced by the comments by the media and the pundits.
Bruno came to Utd when he was 26 and he is now 32. These years are the prime years of a player’s life. During this time Man Utd was and still is a sinking ship. Bruno gave his all in silence to keep the ship afloat. If not for his heroics the ship may have sunk.
Money did not tempt him. Remember the huge Saudi offer. INEOS was tempted but Bruno refused. So who was loyal and who was not?
Bruno had offers from other top clubs who were doing well while Man Utd was sinking. He still refused to leave. Played through pain and injury for the club.
So what happened now? Why did he do it? There is far more to this episode then what meets the eye. So what is the truth?
Now the absolute truth. All the past “legends” of the club demanding his exit answer this question honestly. Would anyone of you have sacrificed 6 prime years of your carrier if Utd was a sinking ship then? I am sure not one of you would have. So just shut up. Bruno has done more for the club then anyone of you could ever have. To sscrifice him just to save an extraordinaily incompetent manager is a crime against humanity.
Many say SAF would not tolerate this. Yes respect has to be earned. SAF built teams. Utd was not a sinking ship under him. He earned the right. What has Carrick done. In every game he has got everything wrong. Such an achievement deserves nothing but contempt. So punish him if you love the club. Do not punishBruno.