Man United crisis talks update: Jason Wilcox has made up his mind as he touches base with Eddie Howe

Manchester United’s disastrous 0-3 defeat against Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Sunday has almost sealed Michael Carrick‘s fate.

The Red Devils are languishing in 16th position in the Premier League table and have won only one out of eight matches in the league.

United 2026/27 — results & goals conceded till 26 Oct 2026 Season Matches Wins Draws Losses Goals For Goals Against 2026/27 12 2 4 6 17 22

They have conceded two or more goals on seven occasions in all competitions, and the statistics show that the current head coach has failed badly this season.

His tactics have even been called out by club captain Bruno Fernandes and INEOS held a crisis meeting after Sunday’s humbling.

Carrick’s future in doubt

According to The Guardian, Carrick’s sacking is inevitable, and the club’s director of football Jason Wilcox has made contact with Eddie Howe.

Wilcox believes the former Newcastle United boss’s Premier League experience will help steady the ship, while the fact that the “exceptional” boss is currently out of a job means he can join immediately.

“Manchester United’s hierarchy are in crisis talks over whether or not to sack Michael Carrick as head coach after he oversaw another torrid defeat, against Bournemouth at Old ­Trafford on Sunday, that left his job in the balance.

“But the United executive are actively ­considering his dismissal, the ­Guardian understands, with the expectation at the club being that Carrick will be sacked.

“Eddie Howe remains the preferred candidate of Jason Wilcox, United’s director of football, should there be a change in the dugout, with the former Newcastle manager’s extensive Premier League experience placing him ahead of other potential ­targets. Wilcox is understood to have made contact with Howe.”

Alternative candidates and internal divisions

As previously relayed by The Peoples Person, Howe is not the unanimous choice, with recruitment chief Christopher Vivell pushing for former Bayern Munich and Germany boss Julian Nagelsmann.

However, Sir Jim Ratcliffe seems to trust Wilcox more, despite Wilcox’s disastrous record since assuming control.

Antonio Conte is another potential name on United’s radar, but his demands for total control over the club’s transfer plans might not be to the co-owners’ liking.

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