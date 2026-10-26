Home » 0 key passes, 0 dribbles, 25% duels won: Youri Tielemans continues to flatter to deceive in Man United colours

0 key passes, 0 dribbles, 25% duels won: Youri Tielemans continues to flatter to deceive in Man United colours

by Alex Browne
written by Alex Browne
Picture of Youri Tielemans

Manchester United’s season hit a new low on Sunday afternoon.

The match

The Red Devils were convincingly beaten 0-3 by AFC Bournemouth, with little to no fight shown.

Two goals in the first half and one in the second half were enough to vanquish United.

Old Trafford was sympathetic to manager Michael Carrick but let their wrath be felt against the owners, football hierarchy, and players on an afternoon of discontent.

Youri Tielemans

The Belgian arrived at the club with a big reputation, having scored in the Europa League final and having been a key player for Aston Villa over the years.

Capturing the midfielder for just £35 million was also seen as a major coup.

Nonetheless, Tielemans’ impact has been nothing like what the supporters of the club would have hoped for this season.

The Belgian was substituted at half-time and replaced by Matheus Cunha after another poor match.

He had zero key passes in the match and did not connect with any of his crosses.

Tielemans also completed just 14 passes in the match and did not take any shots at goal, as he carried little to no threat going forward.

The experienced man in the middle of the park also did not win any tackles or complete any dribbles for his side.

He was also exceedingly weak in his duels, winning just two out of nine ground battles and only one of three aerial duels.

Tielemans will need to improve massively over the next few weeks if he is to justify why United brought him in this summer.

His next chance will be when the Red Devils travel to Stamford Bridge to face Chelsea this Saturday, which falls on Halloween.

Y. Tielemans stats
vs AFC Bournemouth
Stat Y. Tielemans
Date 25/10/2026
Match v Bournemouth (H) 0-3
Sub appearances 0
Minutes 45
Goals 0
Non-penalty goals 0
Assists 0
Goals + assists 0
Minutes per goal
xG (PL) 0
xA (PL) 0
xG + xA (PL) 0
Avg rating 5.27
Shots 0
Shots on target 0
Shot accuracy %
Conversion %
Passes 17
Accurate passes 14
Pass accuracy % 82.4%
Page 1 of 3123
Stat Y. Tielemans
Key passes 0
Dribbles attempted 1
Dribbles completed 0
Dribble success % 0.0%
Tackles 0
Interceptions 0
Tackles + interceptions 0
Blocks 0
Duels 12
Duels won 3
Duels won % 25.0%
Dribbled past 0
Fouls won 2
Fouls committed 1
Offsides 0
Yellow cards 1
Red cards 0
Penalties won 0
Penalties conceded 0
Penalties scored 0
Page 2 of 3123
Stat Y. Tielemans
Penalties missed 0
Clean sheets 0
Page 3 of 3123

Featured image by Dan Istitene via Getty Images

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Alex is a huge Manchester United fan, inspired by greats of his homeland such as George Best, Harry Gregg and Norman Whiteside. Alex has a Master's degree from Queen's University Belfast and La Universitat Rovira i Virgili in Tarragona, Spain. Having lived in the country since 2011, Alex is The Peoples Person's Spanish football expert and is fluent in both Spanish and Catalan. He dreams of witnessing a United captain triumphantly hoisting the Premier League and Champions League trophy in the air once more.

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