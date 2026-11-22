

Manchester United fans were really looking forward to the start of the Mauricio Pochettino era. It could not have got off to a worse start.

The Red Devils got thrashed 4-0 by Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday, and the heavy loss was partly down to the new boss’ major selection blunder.

The decision to start Matthijs de Ligt backfired spectacularly, as the Dutchman made errors galore. He looked rusty and it seems like he has lost more than a yard of pace. None of the defenders covered themselves in any real glory on the night.

What changed the complexion of the game was Leny Yoro’s straight red card in the eighth minute as United went down to 10 men and conceded twice within five minutes of going a man down.

K. Mainoo stats vs Liverpool Stat K. Mainoo Minutes 87 Goals 0 Shots 1 Shots on target 0 Shot accuracy % 0.0% Passes 45 Accurate passes 40 Pass accuracy % 88.9% Key passes 1 Dribbles attempted 0 Dribbles completed 0 Dribble success % – Tackles 3 Interceptions 1 Tackles + interceptions 4 Blocks 0 Duels 6 Duels won 3 Duels won % 50.0% Dribbled past 0 2 Page 1 of 2 1 Stat K. Mainoo Fouls won 0 Fouls committed 0 Offsides 0 Yellow cards 0 Red cards 0 2 Page 2 of 2 1

Never a penalty

Midfielder Kobbie Mainoo spoke to Sky Sports after the game and was naturally asked about the referee’s call. Mainoo made it clear that he felt the decision was wrong.

“No chance. The ball’s already with the keeper, they’re both running full speed, what can he do? But it is what it is.”

The Carrington graduate certainly has a point. Alexander Isak’s poor touch meant Senne Lammens got to the ball first.

Yoro’s challenge changed nothing about the outcome and a yellow card would have been more appropriate, a point the head coach also made.

United cannot afford to dwell on the loss

“It’s 10 vs 11. When you come to a place like Anfield it’s already a tough game. You lose a man and it makes it hard. But I can’t fault the boys for their fight in the game right until the end. We just have to take the pain and move on with it.

“It obviously makes it 10 times harder with one less man in a situation like that. It’s hard, it’s painful but no one is going to save us. We have to come together and keep working, keep digging, keep fighting and it will come round.”

But the 20-time English league champions cannot afford to dwell on the loss as they have games coming up thick and fast.

“This doesn’t define us, you know? I feel like the game has been taken out of our hands early by a red card that I don’t think can be a red card.

“But we have to come together because the games are coming thick and fast. We can’t dwell on it too long, but we have to take the pain and use it to bring us together.”

Feature image Michael Regan via Getty Images