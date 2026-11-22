

Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino has stressed that it was the wrong decision to send off Leny Yoro, arguing that Jeremy Jacquet made a similar challenge and was not shown a red card.

Humiliating defeat

United remain in the relegation zone and just a point above rock bottom, as they suffered a devastating 4-0 hammering at the hands of bitter rivals Liverpool.

In what was Pochettino’s first game in charge since his appointment, United endured a disastrous start when Yoro was given his marching orders for a last-man challenge on Alexander Isak. Dominik Szoboszlai scored the resulting free-kick from the edge of the area.

Moments later, Florian Wirtz made it 2-0 to the hosts with a cheeky finish. Liverpool had numerous chances, but Alexander Isak and Bradley Barcola were unable to capitalise.

Ngumoha’s electric display was finally rewarded with a goal shortly after the hour mark. Victor Munoz came on from the bench to make it 4-0.

Mauricio and the team are grateful for your support on a difficult evening at Anfield. A big week lies ahead. https://t.co/F6kdP7gz1Z — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 22, 2026

United have now gone nine straight Premier League games without a victory.

Speaking to BBC Match of the Day after the final whistle, Pochettino admitted that the loss was “painful.” He also hit out at Yoro’s red card.

Pochettino’s remarks

Pochettino said, “We need to adapt. It’s true that a difficult decision that we maybe don’t agree with, but we cannot talk too much about the game.”

“11 v 10 from the beginning of the game. In the way we approached the game and we wanted to play, it’s normal to affect all the preparation.”

Every player to play for both Manchester United and Liverpool Player United United apps United goals Liverpool Liverpool apps Liverpool goals Source Paul Ince 1989–1995 151 21 1997–1999 81 17 United: Transfermarkt · Liverpool: Transfermarkt Tommy Reid 1929–1933 101 67 1926–1929 51 30 United: Wikipedia · Liverpool: Wikipedia (league only) Thomas McNulty 1949–1954 59 0 1954–1958 36 0 United: Wikipedia · Liverpool: Wikipedia (league only) Michael Owen 2009–2011 52 17 1996–2004 297 156 United: Transfermarkt · Liverpool: Transfermarkt Phil Chisnall 1961–1964 47 10 1964–1967 6 1 United: Wikipedia · Liverpool: Wikipedia (league only) George Livingstone 1908–1914 46 14 1902–1903 31 4 United: Wikipedia · Liverpool: Wikipedia (league only) Tommy Robertson 1903 3 0 1898–1902 126 32 United: Wikipedia · Liverpool: Wikipedia (league only) Peter Beardsley 1982 1 0 1987–1991 175 61 United: Wikipedia · Liverpool: Wikipedia Source: Transfermarkt, Wikipedia

“It’s so painful, we feel pain for that defeat, but we need to keep the head up and translate that anger to an energy to start to work from tomorrow for the next game.”

On how United responded after going 2-0 down, Pochettino remarked, “I told the players [it was a] completely unfair situation, but when a situation is like this, to turn a negative to positive is we need to make double effort. More concentration, more focus, care more about everything.”

“We have players and in a way after the 12th minute when we conceded and started to play with 10 men, the players were committed and they tried everything. We made effort, we ran, we tried. A very difficult team, a team that found the goal when there was the red card.”

“Every day we will find the possibility to improve.”

The Argentine coach said about Yoro’s red card, “Today we have the technology and it’s only to the fans and everyone that loves football you need to see one minute before the action of Jacquet on Mbuemo and you go to the next minute and see the action from Yoro and Isak.”

“It’s difficult to accept that because it was a foul under my view and for me was a penalty. Look how everything changes if that action was a red card and a foul, I think we need to review.”

“When I played football that situation is normal. The action against Mbuemo, if that [Yoro] was a red card then that was a penalty.”

United are next in action on Wednesday when they play Sporting CP in the Champions League.

Featured image by Carl Recine via Getty Images