

Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino has outlined a positive from his side’s embarrassing 4-0 loss to Liverpool.

Pochettino’s first game in charge got off to the worst possible start as Leny Yoro was shown a red card after eight minutes. Dominik Szoboszlai and Florian Wirtz then made it 2-0 to Liverpool inside 13 minutes.

The second-half strikes from Rio Ngumoha and Victor Munoz served to underline the scale of the challenge confronting Pochettino, with United left second-bottom of the Premier League.

Speaking to reporters in his post-match press conference, Pochettino once again disagreed with the referee’s decision to send off Yoro. He also explained why the defeat was a positive experience.

Yoro’s red card

Asked whether he had spoken to the referee about the incident, Pochettino remarked, “Only to say goodbye and send my respect and of course I say I don’t agree because I think the situation with Isak was that the ball wasn’t in his control. Of course it emerged a situation that the centre-back was running, this was [Leny] Yoro. Leny was running with Isak and his control wasn’t good. For the keeper, it’s normal that you’re delayed and you stop running.”

“In that moment, when Yoro came from the back, it’s a touch like this [illustrates a soft touch], no? And you go down. All who play football know that that was not the intention, it was the situation that happened that was never his foul. But if you go two minutes before, or one minute and a half before, the situation with [Jeremy] Jacquet and [Bryan] Mbeumo – if you compare that.”

“Tell me, how are we going to talk now about the team? Yes, of course, it’s painful because it’s 4-0 in the end and you lose the game. But we play more than 80 minutes with 10 men. It’s unfair. Of course, we need to be critical as a team but also for the penalty to Mbeumo, the action maybe was a mistake by Liverpool because we can make mistakes, no?”

“But we were punished, you know, badly and they were not punished. That is the truth.”

Leaky defence

Questioned regarding United’s tendency to concede easy goals, Pochettino remarked, “Yeah, yeah, but tell me only about the circumstances today. I wasn’t [here] in the past. I take responsibility for today and today we conceded four goals with 10 men. In the circumstance, after playing more than 80 minutes at Anfield with 10 men, of course I take responsibility about that, no worries.”

“But I don’t want to compare the situation to the past. What we are going to take, we are going to measure it of course, but now it’s about talking about today.”

Mauricio and the team are grateful for your support on a difficult evening at Anfield. A big week lies ahead. https://t.co/F6kdP7gz1Z — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 22, 2026

When pressed on the fact that United did not need to concede four at Anfield, Pochettino pushed back, saying, “Yeah, but you need to put [it with] the circumstance because it’s so easy to talk, you know, and so cheap to talk in this way. We lose one game, we are not going to lose more than one game how we lose today.”

“We have a lot of work to do and, of course, we are here and we take responsibility. We need, of course, to feel the pain but we need to keep working.”

He added, “It’s about the team. It’s always about balance. It’s not about one line, the defensive line, the midfielders, the offensive [line]. I think when the team concede, it’s because the balance is not so good and for that I take responsibility for it.”

Sobering reality

Pochettino was questioned as to whether the sheer magnitude of the job he has taken on had started to sink in.

He replied, “There are still a lot of games to play. We are in the reality, we need to set the reality and we need to be responsible about it. We need to be united, we need to be all together. I think we feel disappointed because it’s clear that after eight minutes, what happened happened and the plan was in the bin.”

“What I learned from my players [was] that they like to fight, they are committed with the team, with the club. Of course they want to win games, they want to make the effort and today we make an unbelievable effort. I think today was a test that for me was very positive.”

Every player to play for both Manchester United and Liverpool Player United United apps United goals Liverpool Liverpool apps Liverpool goals Source Paul Ince 1989–1995 151 21 1997–1999 81 17 United: Transfermarkt · Liverpool: Transfermarkt Tommy Reid 1929–1933 101 67 1926–1929 51 30 United: Wikipedia · Liverpool: Wikipedia (league only) Thomas McNulty 1949–1954 59 0 1954–1958 36 0 United: Wikipedia · Liverpool: Wikipedia (league only) Michael Owen 2009–2011 52 17 1996–2004 297 156 United: Transfermarkt · Liverpool: Transfermarkt Phil Chisnall 1961–1964 47 10 1964–1967 6 1 United: Wikipedia · Liverpool: Wikipedia (league only) George Livingstone 1908–1914 46 14 1902–1903 31 4 United: Wikipedia · Liverpool: Wikipedia (league only) Tommy Robertson 1903 3 0 1898–1902 126 32 United: Wikipedia · Liverpool: Wikipedia (league only) Peter Beardsley 1982 1 0 1987–1991 175 61 United: Wikipedia · Liverpool: Wikipedia Source: Transfermarkt, Wikipedia

“After eight minutes, 10 men, red card, concede the goal in this action [as] Szoboszlai scores a free-kick and 80 minutes, more than 80 minutes because of the injury time and everything, with 10 men. Do you think that this is easy? Even the best team in the world playing like this in this situation, in our circumstance, maybe concede four goals or maybe more.”

He continued, “And now what are we going to say? We are in a situation that is very complicated, it’s difficult, yes, but I think we fight, we made the effort and I know how they feel now in the dressing room. They are very, very down but I said heads up and we need to keep working double, concentrating and try to go to Portugal to win the game.”

De Ligt call

Pochettino was put to task over his decision to include De Ligt in the starting XI for the first time in nearly a year. The call proved counterproductive, as De Ligt struggled badly.

The Argentine coach remarked, “Yeah, he was training, he played in the Champions League [against Como], you know, before the international duty. I think when we arrived, we saw and see the combination. I think it was a situation that I repeat again, with Jacquet [it] was a penalty.”

“The referee doesn’t say that is a penalty. For sure, that action after never comes [if it is given as a penalty] and maybe we talk in another way. But you know, one centre-back made a mistake, it was penalty and was not punished.”

“Us, we make one mistake and we were punished. Now I accept all of the situations but the circumstances are the circumstances. It’s important to put the circumstances in front always.”

United are next in action on Wednesday when they face Sporting CP in the Champions League.

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images