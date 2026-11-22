

Manchester United got thrashed 4-0 by Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday to kick-start Mauricio Pochettino’s reign with the worst possible start.

The Argentine’s decision to hand Matthijs de Ligt his first Premier League start of 2026 backfired spectacularly.

He was responsible for Leny Yoro’s eighth-minute red card and committed errors galore. Harry Maguire is certainly not a better defender, but his experience would have come in handy in place of the rusty Dutchman.

None of the defenders covered themselves in any glory, including Diogo Dalot. The Portuguese full-back was tormented throughout by Rio Ngumoha.

Dalot drops another disasterclass

The 18-year-old beat the 27-year-old almost at will, and kept running at the Portugal international at every opportunity.

The former Porto ace has struggled all season, and Sunday was a reminder to Pochettino that he needs a new right-back in January.

Diogo Dalot won a mere 18 per cent of his duels on the night, committing two fouls while getting dribbled past twice.

Diogo Dalot vs Liverpool Stat Premier League Minutes 90 Goals 0 Assists 0 xG (PL) 0 xA (PL) 0 Avg rating 5.60 Shots 0 Shots on target 0 Passes 30 Accurate passes 28 Pass accuracy % 93.3% Key passes 0 Dribbles attempted 2 Dribbles completed 0 Dribble success % 0.0% Tackles 2 Interceptions 1 Tackles + interceptions 3 Blocks 0 Duels 11 2 Page 1 of 2 1 Stat Premier League Duels won 2 Duels won % 18.2% Dribbled past 0 Fouls won 0 Fouls committed 2 Offsides 0 Yellow cards 0 Red cards 0 Clean sheets 0 2 Page 2 of 2 1

Defensively suspect, the United No. 2 was equally poor on the ball. He managed to complete zero crosses, and lost the ball eight times.

Pochettino needs to drop him

The right-back managed zero shots and failed to dribble past an opponent even once (all stats via sofascore).

The 2018 summer signing should have been dropped a long time ago, but the lack of alternatives has meant he keeps getting chances.

The heavy defeat will show Pochettino the scale of the task at hand. He will need to be ruthless when it comes to offloading non-performers.

INEOS also need to get their act together and back the new boss. Otherwise, relegation seems a very real possibility.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images