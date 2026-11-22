

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez served up another disasterclass as he and his teammates suffered a 4-0 defeat to bitter rivals Liverpool.

Embarrassed

Mauricio Pochettino endured a nightmare beginning to his reign as United head coach, with his side registering another humiliating loss.

United got off to a disastrous start as Leny Yoro was given his marching orders for a reckless last-man challenge on Alexander Isak. Dominik Szoboszlai smashed in the resulting free-kick from the edge of the box.

Less than three minutes later, Florian Wirtz doubled Liverpool’s advantage as he connected with a cross from Rio Ngumoha.

With a comfortable advantage, Liverpool established control of the match and created plenty of opportunities to increase their lead, although Alexander Isak and Bradley Barcola were notably wasteful. Ngumoha eventually got on the score sheet in the 66th minute.

Substitute Victor Munoz made it four late on, piling further misery on United.

Full-time. https://t.co/oDDkkty1jL — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 22, 2026

United sit in 19th place in the Premier League table, just a point above Crystal Palace at rock bottom.

Martinez disasterclass

Pochettino opted to start Martinez at left-back, and the decision backfired in spectacular fashion. Martinez especially struggled against Barcola, who was a constant thorn.

Questions have been raised regarding Martinez’s commitment this season, and these concerns will only increase following his horror show against Liverpool.

The Argentina international completed 31 of the 34 passes he attempted (91.2% pass accuracy). His defensive performance, however, was shambolic.

Martinez lost all five duels that he contested (0% duels won). He did not contribute a tackle, an interception or a block.

The World Cup winner did not embark on a single successful dribble during his 90 minutes on the field, and further compounding the situation was his involvement in Liverpool’s third goal of the night, which effectively sealed United’s fate.

Lisandro Martínez vs.Liverpool Stat Premier League Competition Premier League Apps 1 Minutes 90 Starts 1 Sub appearances 0 Goals 0 Non-penalty goals 0 Assists 0 Goals + assists 0 Minutes per goal – xG (PL) 0 xA (PL) 0 xG + xA (PL) 0 Avg rating 5.57 Shots 0 Shots on target 0 Shot accuracy % – Conversion % – Passes 34 Accurate passes 31 Page 1 of 3 123 Stat Premier League Pass accuracy % 91.2% Key passes 0 Dribbles attempted 0 Dribbles completed 0 Dribble success % – Tackles 0 Interceptions 0 Tackles + interceptions 0 Blocks 0 Duels 5 Duels won 0 Duels won % 0.0% Dribbled past 0 Fouls won 0 Fouls committed 1 Offsides 0 Yellow cards 0 Red cards 0 Penalties won 0 Penalties conceded 0 Page 2 of 3 123 Stat Premier League Penalties scored 0 Penalties missed 0 Clean sheets 0 Page 3 of 3 123

His departure from United in the summer is looking increasingly probable, and it is hard to construct a case for his retention.

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images