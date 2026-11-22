

Manchester United suffered a dismal 0-4 defeat at the hands of fierce rivals Liverpool at Anfield on Sunday. This was new boss Mauricio Pochettino’s first game in charge of the club and it was a reminder of the gargantuan task on his hands.

The new boss committed his first major error by choosing to start Matthijs de Ligt in place of Harry Maguire. The Dutchman looked rusty and seems to have lost a yard of pace after a major back injury.

The entire backline suffered on the night, but the major talking point from the game was the referee’s call to send Leny Yoro off in the eighth minute.

Both Kobbie Mainoo and Pochettino felt the decision was wrong. Now, Bruno Fernandes has backed that claim while speaking to The BBC.

Bruno Fernandes vs Liverpool Stat Bruno Fernandes Minutes 90 Goals 0 Assists 0 xG (PL) 0.42 xA (PL) 0.16 Avg rating 7.15 Shots 4 Shots on target 3 Shot accuracy % 75.0% Passes 33 Accurate passes 25 Pass accuracy % 75.8% Key passes 5 Dribbles attempted 1 Dribbles completed 1 Dribble success % 100.0% Tackles 1 Interceptions 1 Blocks 0 Duels 7 2 Page 1 of 2 1 Stat Bruno Fernandes Duels won 5 Duels won % 71.4% Dribbled past 0 Fouls won 3 Fouls committed 1 Offsides 0 Yellow cards 0 Red cards 0 2 Page 2 of 2 1

Never a red

Alexander Isak had lost control of the ball when Leny Yoro clattered into him. Senne Lammens would have got the ball regardless and the rules state only a yellow card was warranted.

“Today it’s one that needs to be looked at. We have far too many meetings with the referees for this to happen to us again. The last one against Chelsea you can give it as a red card and it was probably a second yellow also.

“You can’t give a red card. It’s very clear they show us if the player is not in control of the ball, it’s never a red card. Isak kicks the ball forward, the ball goes into the hands of Senne.

“Isak has got no control of the ball. He has no chance to get on the ball. He puts his leg across to try to get some advantage from Leny.”

Time to regroup

Apart from the on-field referee, the United skipper also chose to attack VAR. Fernandes claimed that technology had robbed United against Manchester City earlier in the season, and the same thing repeated itself on Sunday.

“I can understand the fall, but it’s never a red card. There are too many referees on the pitch and too many on VAR taking so long to see to make a mistake like this that can change the game. It’s not because of them we conceded the goal from the free-kick, but it changes the game completely.”

The games will be coming thick and fast and the 20-time English league champions cannot afford to dwell on the result.

Bruno Fernandes and his teammates will need to be on top of their game when United take on Sporting CP in the Champions League in midweek.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images