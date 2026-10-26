Jarrad Branthwaite: Man United face Liverpool threat in race for £80m Everton star

Manchester United remain hot on the heels of Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite as they look to address their defensive woes. The Red Devils have conceded 22 goals in 12 games across all competitions this season, managing just one clean sheet.

With Lisandro Martinez and Harry Maguire out of contract at the end of this campaign, the English giants are already expected to bolster their backline in 2027. United have Leny Yoro and Ayden Heaven in their squad, but the duo have looked shaky this season.

Meanwhile, Matthijs de Ligt only returned to action last week after a prolonged spell on the sidelines. The Red Devils’ defensive frailties have cost them this season, with the team sitting 16th in the league table after eight games.

A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person identified Branthwaite as a possible option to address the situation, and an update on the situation has since emerged.

Branthwaite remains a top target for United

According to Football Insider, Branthwaite remains a top target for United. The report states: “Everton defender Jarrad Branthwaite remains a top target for Man United as they look to reshape their backline in 2027, sources have told Football Insider.”

Branthwaite spent much of the last 18 months on the treatment table but returned to full fitness over the summer and has been indispensable for Everton this season. The Englishman started the first seven Premier League games, playing every minute, before being rested for the defeat to Arsenal last weekend.

J. Branthwaite Stat Premier League Season 2026/27 Club Everton Competition Premier League Apps 7 Minutes 630 Starts 7 Sub appearances 0 Goals 0 Non-penalty goals 0 Assists 0 Page 1 of 4 1234 Stat Premier League Goals + assists 0 Minutes per goal – Avg rating 6.89 Shots 5 Shots on target 3 Shot accuracy % 60.0% Conversion % 0.0% Passes 344 Pass accuracy % 86.0% Key passes 1 Page 2 of 4 1234 Stat Premier League Dribbles attempted 1 Dribbles completed – Dribble success % – Tackles 8 Interceptions 11 Tackles + interceptions 19 Blocks 12 Duels 47 Duels won 28 Duels won % 59.6% Page 3 of 4 1234 Stat Premier League Dribbled past – Fouls won 6 Fouls committed 4 Yellow cards 0 Red cards 0 Penalties won – Penalties conceded – Penalties scored 0 Penalties missed 0 Page 4 of 4 1234

The report also confirms that United are among the frontrunners in the race, adding: “Man United are among the frontrunners to be Branthwaite’s next club as they plan big changes to their backline in the coming transfer windows.”

“The centre-back was the subject of interest from United in 2024, as Everton rejected respective bids for his services worth £35million and £45m.”

United are long-term admirers of Branthwaite

Speaking on the Transfer Insider podcast, journalist Pete O’Rourke said: “Clubs are continuing to have a look at Branthwaite because he’s a top player. He’s had his progress hampered by injuries in the last 18 months or so, but looks to be back fully fit now.”

“Manchester United are long-term admirers of his and tried to sign him a couple of summers ago, but a couple of derisory bids were rejected by Everton, who are quite relaxed about the whole situation. He signed a new deal last summer, so he’s under contract at Everton until 2030.”

“There is always going to be interest in top players like Jarrad Branthwaite. Man United, we know, are probably gonna have a big restructure of their defence, so I’m sure that Branthwaite will be pretty high up their list.”

Liverpool pose a threat to United’s plans

The report, however, adds that Liverpool also have their eyes on the English defender, although their bitter rivalry with Everton makes a deal unlikely. The report concludes: “Man United are among several top clubs keen on his services, with sources exclusively revealing to Football Insider that Liverpool admire Branthwaite too and may make a move to sign him next year.”

“The rivalry between the clubs would likely make Everton push back on such a sale, as they demand around £80m to part ways with their star defender.”

Final Thoughts

Branthwaite’s composure and ball-playing ability make him a fantastic long-term replacement for Martinez at the Theatre of Dreams. However, prising the Englishman away in mid-season may not be a walk in the park.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ United are expected to sign a new centre-back in 2027.

⚠️ Everton are under no pressure to sell their prized asset.

TPP view

We believe Branthwaite could be on United’s radar ahead of 2027, but the Englishman is under contract until 2030 so prising him away will be difficult.

Featured image Gareth Copley via Getty Images