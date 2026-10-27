Bruno Fernandes: Ruben Amorim plotting to sink Man United even further with sensational January raid

Michael Carrick is not the only high-profile name at Manchester United whose future could lie away from Old Trafford.

The Peoples Person has relayed that Bruno Fernandes might be the next superstar to leave following his recent spat with the head coach.

The former United midfielder could be replaced by Eddie Howe, but the incoming manager could be given until next summer to work with the Portugal international.

INEOS plan to let the 32-year-old leave, but only for the right price. The former Sporting CP attacking midfielder‘s current United contract is valid until 2027.

Bruno Fernandes on his way out

However, the Red Devils plan to trigger their club captain’s one-year extension option to avoid losing him on a free.

To do so, they need to act before the year ends, and Calciomercato have claimed that AC Milan are monitoring proceedings with interest.

Former United boss Ruben Amorim, who is currently in charge of the team from the San Siro, is interested in reuniting with his compatriot as early as this winter.

The Rossoneri will not find it easy to match United’s asking price, nor can they afford to pay Bruno Fernandes his current wages. The United No. 8 will need to reduce his demands if he is to move to Italy.

AC Milan want Bruno Fernandes

“Bruno Fernandes is a possibility but the Portuguese’s price tag remains high: his contract includes a foreign club clause worth nearly €65 million, and United, even if they fail to reach an agreement on a renewal, have the option to extend for another season.

Bruno Fernandes 26/27 stats Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Apps 7 3 1 11 Minutes 630 237 17 884 Goals 3 1 0 4 Assists 1 0 0 1

“However, the rift with the club could lead the player to force the issue and leave as early as January. Beyond the potential transfer costs, the Portuguese’s very high salary would still need to be taken into account: €10.2 million net per season, unmatched by AC Milan.

“It would require a strong effort from both the player and AC Milan to find a solution.”

Amorim is ready to make the United talisman the central cog in his plans to win over his former player, but they are not alone in the race.

Galatasaray and Saudi Pro League sides are also expected to bid in January, and it will be interesting to see how this saga unfolds once a new head coach steps in.

Feature image Julian Finney via Getty Images