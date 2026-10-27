Manchester United find themselves on the cusp of seismic change once again. Sunday’s 0-3 loss to AFC Bournemouth intensified the already significant pressure on head coach Michael Carrick.

With rumours swirling regarding who should be the next coach if the former player is relieved of his duties this week, Eddie Howe is the clear candidate.

Premier League experience

One factor that United have not really considered in their search for managers recently is having proven experience in the Premier League.

Their transfer market policy has been dictated by this mantra over the last couple of seasons, so it would make sense for this to apply in their search for a manager as well. Ruben Amorim, Erik ten Hag, and Louis van Gaal lacked experience of English football, while Carrick and Solskjaer had exceptionally limited time spent in the Premier League as managers.

The two exceptions are Jose Mourinho—though one could argue his best days were already behind him after being sacked for a second time at Chelsea—and David Moyes, who walked into a very different atmosphere than Howe would be walking into now.

Moyes took control of a group of veteran, serial winners and talked to them as if they were Everton players. Howe would be entering a dressing room full of younger players who have finished 15th, 3rd, and currently sit 16th in the league.

Nonetheless, he also has experience working with players fighting for their lives in the league, as he kept AFC Bournemouth up after promotion and originally Newcastle United before their Saudi owners spent massively. Howe also has experience operating at the top of the table, finishing fourth with Newcastle in 2023 and qualifying twice for the Champions League.

These results included defeating Paris Saint-Germain 4-0 in 2023 and drawing 1-1 with them away in 2025. He also drew 1-1 with FC Barcelona, defeated Athletic Club 3-0 last season, as well as earning a 0-0 draw with AC Milan in 2023.

His side also often got the better of the top teams at home in the league, as he turned St James’ Park into a fortress.

Style of football

Some United fans may turn their noses up at Howe, as he is not a swashbuckling character or a huge name, but he probably plays football in a way United fans would like to see.

Antonio Conte is favoured by numerous supporters, but it is unknown how the Red Army would take to his defensive, stifling football at times. What’s more, Howe’s style is exactly what a lot of fans have been calling for.

Many have fumed at the players’ lack of running, and the Englishman gets his players to run hard and often, blowing teams away with pressing and high duel-winning percentages. This was abundantly clear to the Red Devils as they were defeated 1-4 in 2025 at St James’.

The Old Trafford faithful would also enjoy the fast-paced nature of his football. Howe’s attack has been described as “once the ball is secured, he looks to progress quickly through central or wide outlets rather than recycling for its own sake.”

In addition, “best attacking moments under Howe come in transition: win it, break fast, and get bodies into the penalty area behind an early cross or through ball. The pattern is consistent: fluid attacking play built on top of high-intensity foundations.”

This is certainly something which fits with the United tradition.

He can stick to a project

What is abundantly clear is that United are not a quick fix away from being title winners.

They will need to take the long road back and build solid foundations to become the club they want to be again in the future.

Howe has proven he has the mettle to do this. During his first stint with Bournemouth, he kept them in League Two even though they had a -17 points deduction.

In his second spell, he took them up from League One to the Premier League and kept them safe.

He had also built something special at Newcastle before their model of selling their top players became even too much for him to take.

Final thoughts

Howe is not the perfect Manchester United manager. He is also far from the best manager. What he is, though, is someone who has recent Premier League experience with clubs in United’s current predicament, plays a style of football the fans are craving, and has shown he has the will to last a long time at a project.

Therefore, United’s choice is clear once they sack Michael Carrick.

Eddie Howe record Newcastle United Club From To M W D L Win% Newcastle United 8 November 2021 30 July 2026 231 112 48 71 48.48 Source: Wikipedia

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