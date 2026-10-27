Another INEOS disaster: Why Michael Carrick has survived explained as new timeline for a managerial change emerges

There is clarity at last at Manchester United, with INEOS deciding to keep Michael Carrick at the helm for the Chelsea game on Saturday.

The head coach has taken training on Tuesday, and the players are reportedly ready to send out a statement with their performance at Stamford Bridge.

Fans should not hold their breath, as the squad has shown that they are not fighting for the former United midfielder, while Carrick himself has disappointed significantly with his tactics.

When news emerged of crisis talks at Carrington on Monday, the expectation was that the 45-year-old would be shown the door due to the team’s dismal form this term.

Carrick U-turn

Eddie Howe was reportedly the top contender to come in and replace the current boss, but the co-owners have decided to drag their feet once again.

According to the reliable Sully, Sir Jim Ratcliffe has kept Michael Carrick onboard due to financial reasons. Sacking him would mean having to pay compensation to both the ex-England international and his backroom staff.

Interestingly, INEOS are ready to give him three more games: Chelsea, AS Roma in the Champions League, and Aston Villa at home.

“On Tuesday afternoon, it was announced that Manchester United would stick by Michael Carrick after he arrived at the training ground at 07:30, as he always does. Roundtable understands that one of the main reasons United have stuck by their head coach is financial reasons.

Why INEOS are giving Carrick time

“Michael Carrick became permanent head coach in May 2026, signing a contract that will run until summer 2028. Sacking him would force Manchester United to pay off the rest of Carrick’s deal, as well as the coaching staff who would follow him out the door.

“Sir Jim Ratcliffe made the final decision after crunch talks with Berrada, Wilcox and the Glazers, but there has been internal disagreement within the hierarchy.

“Most at Old Trafford expected Carrick to lose his job after the 4-1 defeat to Como, with some amazed that he remains in charge, but he could remain in the dugout for Chelsea, Roma and Aston Villa.”

The November international break will begin after that, and the hierarchy can settle on a replacement then. Currently, there is no overwhelming majority regarding the next managerial name.

Penny pinching continues

There are murmurs that a break clause will come into effect from November, which could absolve INEOS of the need to pay any sort of compensation. Is that what they are waiting for?

INEOS penny-pinching has become a recurrent theme at Old Trafford, but is it worth keeping Carrick on board when every game is worth a lot of money, both in the league and Europe?

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images