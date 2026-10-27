Man United players promise to change their tune after INEOS’ surprise Michael Carrick verdict

Having won only twice in 12 games across all competitions this season, the expectation was that Manchester United would make a change in the dugout.

Michael Carrick has failed miserably since taking over as permanent boss, and INEOS held a crisis meeting on Monday to sort out his future.

Amazingly, the co-owners have decided to hand the former United midfielder more time to turn things around, and Carrick will be in charge for the game against Chelsea next Saturday.

It is clear from recent performances that the 45-year-old has lost the dressing room, and his tactics have even been questioned by club captain Bruno Fernandes.

Carrick to stay in charge

The Portugal international was subsequently left out of the starting XI against Bournemouth, which meant the 20-time English league champions looked toothless in attack against the Cherries.

Now, The Sun have reported that the players and the coaching staff are hellbent on producing the goods at Stamford Bridge to prove that they are a united bunch.

“MICHAEL CARRICK will remarkably remain in charge of Manchester United for their Premier League fixture at Chelsea on Saturday.

“United sources say Carrick will have the opportunity to turn the situation around, despite eight games without a win and the club 16th in the table.

Players determined to respond vs Chelsea

“Insiders say the players and staff are focused on providing a response to the 3-0 drubbing by Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge this weekend.”

Similar sentiments were echoed after the Como humbling, but nothing changed against Bournemouth.

The players know Michael Carrick is a dead man walking, and they are unlikely to change their colours on Saturday.

It is only a matter of time before INEOS zero in on their chosen successor. Until then, fans will likely get to see more of the same. The co-owners continue to let the fanbase down with the braindead decision making.

Feature image Michael Steele via Getty Images