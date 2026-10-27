Home » Paul Scholes explains why Man United must appoint Antonio Conte despite major warning

Paul Scholes explains why Man United must appoint Antonio Conte despite major warning

by Deepungsu Pandit
written by Deepungsu Pandit
Picture of Antonio Conte

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick’s future remains uncertain as the club navigates a tricky start to the season. The Red Devils are out of the EFL Cup and are sitting 16th in the Premier League table after eight games.

Carrick has been under pressure for a while, and his situation was compounded by a 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford over the weekend. United have now managed just two wins in 12 games across all competitions under the English manager’s watch this campaign.

The situation has intensified speculation about another managerial change. Among the candidates linked with the job is former Chelsea manager Antonio Conte, who recently revealed that he is not in advanced talks with any club. United legend Paul Scholes has now offered his opinion on the matter.

Scholes wants Conte at Old Trafford

Speaking on The Good, The Bad & The Football, Scholes argued that Conte is the right man to get United back where they belong. He said: “You’d have to pick a manager who you think will get us back to being a competitive team for the Premier League.”

“Out of them three, Antonio Conte’s the man, but he comes with a big f***ing massive warning. He’s made noises that he wants to come and I’m pretty sure the club would have spoke to all three of them.”

“I can’t understand why he’d want this job because I don’t think the team’s good enough for him, personally.”

Unai Emery another option

The Ginger Prince went on to name Aston Villa manager Unai Emery as another solid option for United to consider. He said: “Is the answer staring us right in the face in Unai Emery? He’s won the Europa League with Aston Villa, do you know what an achievement that is?”

“He gets a new team every single year because they have to sell their best players. and he keeps producing, keeps producing.”

“Is everyone put off by his Arsenal and PSG days? Probably, because it’s a big club. But it might be staring us in the face. He’d have to take United over Villa, I think he would.”

However, Scholes insisted that Conte is the top pick among the options available for his former club at the moment. He continued: “I think Conte’s the best one around. When I’m talking best in class and you talk them four, I think Antonio Conte’s miles ahead of all of them. You think Juventus, he went to Napoli and goes and wins the league with them.”

Antonio Conte: Managerial Career Stats

TeamFromToGamesWinsDrawsLossesGoals forGoals againstGoal differenceWin %
Arezzo1 July 200631 October 20061217410-6-8.33
Arezzo13 March 200712 June 2007158342217+553.33
Bari27 December 200723 June 2009673222139863+3547.76
Atalanta21 September 20097 January 2010143471421-721.43
Siena23 May 201030 May 201144221487138+3350.00
Juventus31 May 201115 July 20141511023415280101+17967.55
Italy14 August 20142 July 20162514743421+1356.00
Chelsea3 July 201613 July 2018106691720212102+11065.09
Inter Milan31 May 201926 May 2021102642315214102+11262.75
Tottenham Hotspur2 November 202126 March 20237641122313685+5153.95
Napoli5 June 202424 May 20269152221713883+5557.14
Career Total--7034081651301,223646+57758.04

Source: Wikipedia.

United could do with a short-term fix

The Italian manager has never spent more than three seasons at any club during his managerial career, but Scholes believes United could opt for a short-term fix. He concluded: “He’s volatile, I know he’s volatile and might be a bit of a madman, but when you talk about successful managers at top clubs he’s streets ahead.”

“I don’t care if it’s short term. I don’t care if he’s there 18 months and he gets us challenging for the league, that would be a success. The more and more I think about it, Conte needs to come in and start banging some heads together.”

Final Thoughts

Former United coach Rene Meulensteen has warned the club against appointing Conte as Carrick’s replacement. However, there is no denying that the Italian has the credentials to guide the Red Devils back to the top.

Featured image by Enrico Locci via Getty Images

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Deepungsu has been a Manchester United fan since 2000. In his playing days, he was an attacking midfielder with a proclivity for the back heel. Right now, however, he prefers to operate as a regista. Deepungsu has been writing about the Red Devils, Football, and other things since 2009. He has worked for over seven years with Sportskeeda, writing football reviews, opinions and news articles. Deepungsu also maintains a blog, The Thinking Me, where he writes about life and things that interest him. His favourite Manchester United player is Paul Scholes.

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