These two villains of the INEOS era could be in for a rude shock as Ratcliffe considers “wider overhaul”

Michael Carrick has survived the axe for now and is set to take charge of Manchester United’s blockbuster Premier League clash against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

He took training as usual on Tuesday, and despite reports of Eddie Howe being the favourite to take over from him, INEOS opted against making the call.

Compensation payments involved have been cited as one of the reasons behind the sudden U-turn, but the lack of clarity behind the scenes has also played a major part.

Despite the glaring tactical errors and lack of proper conditioning among the squad, the head coach is not the only reason for United’s dismal start to the campaign.

INEOS at fault for United’s poor form

INEOS failed to properly back him in the summer, and as United’s ship lurches from one managerial casualty to another, many feel it is time for Sir Jim Ratcliffe to step in and admit that his “best in-class” hires have failed to live up to the billing.

Jason Wilcox, the club’s director of football, has been the subject of fans’ ire, and rightly so. His managerial calls and transfer failings have led to United’s worst start in 40 years.

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United CEO Omar Berrada, another hire from Manchester City, is also not free of blame, and sources have told BBC Sport that wider changes at boardroom level could be in the offing soon.

“Wilcox’s future has also come under intense scrutiny. One source close to United feels it is inevitable the former Blackburn and Leeds player will eventually lose his job if a third managerial change in as many seasons is made.

Wilcox, Berrada deserve brickbats

“There is sympathy with Wilcox, who did not set the summer transfer budget. Others say Ratcliffe has provided significant funds for transfers since he took charge of football affairs in early 2024, as well as injecting £300m of his own money into the club.

“Another senior figure in the game told BBC Sport both Wilcox and Berrada may be vulnerable, suggesting Ratcliffe could be considering a wider overhaul of senior staff.”

Whether any of this comes to pass if and when Carrick loses his job will be interesting to see. Fans would love to see INEOS own up to their mistakes and work to change the situation, not only at the coaching level.

It is also clear that if changes do take place, whether at the upper echelons or in the dugout, the players need to take more responsibility on the pitch.

Players also need to step up

The squad is short on quality in multiple areas, but the team could still be doing a lot better. Blaming only Carrick will not suffice.

Interestingly, United’s stars have promised to respond to their humiliation at the hands of Bournemouth at the weekend. Saturday promises to be a humdinger either way.

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