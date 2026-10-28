Manchester United under-18s manager Darren Fletcher was beaming with his squad after they crushed Burnley 6-0 in the under-18s league.

Jaume Camacho scored four goals at the weekend as United put Liverpool to the sword 6-3, but they also took apart Burnley yesterday 6-0.

Despite the huge win, Fletcher was complimentary of the test the Clarets gave his side in his interview with MUTV after the game.

Burnley

Asked if the opposition are easy to play against, he retorted, “no, they are not. It is always a difficult game here. I know the scoreline doesn’t really suggest that but the first half was a really difficult game. In the second half we performed to a high, high level. But it was difficult, conditions are difficult, they are a well organised team. They play on the edge, enjoyable actually, they have got a physical element in your face. They make it difficult for you.”

What changed

To overcome these difficulties, Fletcher claimed, “so I challenged the players to accept that and move the ball quicker because in the first half they were taking too many touches and allowing the Burnley players to frustrate them. So in the second half when you move the ball quicker with more detail, things open up and you don’t let a well organised team get back behind the ball. They actually had the chances in the first half, probably better ones than us. The differences in both halves and responding to the half time team talk were both good.”

Attacking intent

The interviewer told Fletcher that his side had now scored 26 goals in just six matches, and Fletcher explained it is just part of who the club want to be.

He explained, “we play attacking football, I know it is in the club’s identity and the DNA. We want to play fast, direct, attacking football but there is a lot more controlled possession element, that is just the way football is going these days. When you attack quickly, fluidly, get people into the box who make really good decisions.”

Elaborating further on why his side have been so irresistible in front of goal lately, he explained, “the key to football is decision making, so when we got into the final third, the decision making was brilliant today. Whether you pass, whether you cross, you shoot or use your teammate, whether you are running to make space for your teammate, all that decision making has been fantastic and I keep challenging them to do that. A really good performance from everyone but obviously Kai getting four goals, he deserves, he has obviously had a lot of injury problems so to come back and do that was good.”

New faces

Another thing that delighted Fletcher was the integration of new players in the under-18s side.

He asserted, “we have got a big squad and a lot of good players. I actually said that to the players today, look we are going to do a bit of squad rotation and make sure everyone gets a bit of the game because the level of the players is so high and just to get their heads around coming on as subs.”

Fletcher finished off the interview by stating, “everyone is going to get their opportunity and when it comes they are going to have to take it. It’s a pleasure to work with them, great lads, great attitudes, great application and they seem to listen a little bit so it’s not too bad.”

His side will next be away to Blackburn Rovers on Saturday.

Man United u18s results Season 26/27 Date Competition Opponent H/A Score Result 27/10/2026 U18 Premier League – North Burnley U18 A 6-0 W 24/10/2026 U18 Premier League – North Liverpool U18 H 6-3 W 17/10/2026 U18 Premier League – North Nottingham Forest U18 A 1-1 D 19/09/2026 U18 Premier League – North Wolves U18 H 6-0 W 12/09/2026 U18 Premier League – North Newcastle United U18 A 2-0 W 05/09/2026 U18 Premier League – North Middlesbrough U18 H 5-0 W 29/08/2026 U18 Premier League – North Everton U18 A 3-0 W 22/08/2026 U18 Premier League – North Manchester City U18 H 0-1 L

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