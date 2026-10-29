Man United open to Marcus Rashford’s January exit as PL club plots ambitious raid

When former Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim exiled Marcus Rashford, it seemed as though the Mancunian’s stay at his boyhood club was permanently over.

He first joined Aston Villa on loan, before embarking on a journey to Spain where he signed for Barcelona on loan with an option to buy.

Despite scoring 14 goals and assisting 15 during the course of the La Liga-winning season, the Blaugrana decided against signing the England international on a permanent basis.

With the Carrington graduate short of suitors, Michael Carrick decided to offer him an olive branch as the 28-year-old returned to Old Trafford once again.

Marcus Rashford has struggled on his United return

It has been a disappointing return so far, with the United No.9 failing to find the back of the net even once.

With injuries slowing him down, INEOS are considering sending him out on loan once the transfer window opens in January.

Marcus Rashford Stat Premier League League Cup UEFA Champions League All competitions Apps 6 1 1 8 Minutes 356 80 66 502 Goals 0 0 0 0 Assists 0 0 0 0 Yellow cards 0 0 1 1 Red cards 0 0 0 0 Updated 29 Oct 2026



According to TEAMtalk, Everton are interested in an initial loan deal but they will find it hard to pay the versatile forward’s wages, even if the 20-time English league champions were to pay a portion of them.

“Marcus Rashford has emerged as a potential January option for Everton, with Manchester United understood to be open to a loan move that includes a buy option, but TEAMtalk understands his wages make a deal very difficult.

Everton open to signing Marcus Rashford in January

“The 28-year-old England international has struggled for form and minutes since returning from his successful loan at Barcelona, prompting the Old Trafford hierarchy to explore opportunities to potentially move him on again this winter and help him regain fitness after injury.

“However, significant hurdles remain. His substantial wages – including a base salary of around £325,000 per week – would represent a major commitment for a club currently up for sale. Even if United were willing to cover a portion of his wages as part of a loan.”

David Moyes is in desperate need of firepower up top, but his club will struggle to fund such an ambitious move amid an ongoing sale.

Toffees will find it hard to sign him

Interestingly, the report also added that Marcus Rashford might himself oppose the move as he has his eyes set on playing for a club with bigger ambitions than the Toffees.

It will be interesting to see if the Englishman can spark a resurgence at United and potentially save his former teammate’s job. If he cannot, his stay at the club is unlikely to be a long one.

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