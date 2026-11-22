Manchester United skipper Bruno Fernandes has not had the start to the season we expected from him, not by the standards he set last season.

The 2025-26 season was revolutionary for Fernandes, as he was in the form of his life and central to United’s play.

While he has always been the best chance creator in the Premier League, last season he converted those chances into assists, setting a new single-season record with 21.

In truth, you cannot talk about United’s 2025-26 turnaround without talking about how consistently Fernandes carried that United team.

Poor start to the season

That said, the 2026-27 season has not been kind to Fernandes. He has lacked consistency, at one point going as many as seven games without a goal or an assist.

Bruno Fernandes 2026-27 stats Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League All competitions Competition Premier League UEFA Champions League All competitions Apps 9 4 14 Minutes 810 325 1152 Starts 9 4 13 Goals 4 2 6 Non-penalty goals 2 1 3 Assists 2 0 2 Shots 21 10 32 Shots on target 7 4 11 Shot accuracy % 33.3% 40.0% 34.4% 2 Page 1 of 2 1 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League All competitions Conversion % 19.0% 20.0% 18.8% Passes 532 182 732 Accurate passes 430 154 601 Pass accuracy % 80.8% 84.6% 82.1% Key passes 23 12 37 Dribbles completed 3 1 4 Dribble success % 37.5% 50.0% 40.0% 2 Page 2 of 2 1

His poor form also saw Michael Carrick drop him against Bournemouth, a decision the United skipper told Sky Sports made sense, as Carrick told him in confidence:

“I just want to tell you that we need to change something, I need to make a change, performances have not been great.” This suggests that he was not dropped because of his outburst after the Como defeat.

Either way, Carrick is gone, and Mauricio Pochettino has come in to steer the Manchester United project. Fernandes, like any other United star, has every reason to believe he has a fresh start to rewrite his fate at the club.

Well, as we hope Fernandes uses this opportunity to turn things around after a bad start to the season, the Portuguese magnifico may have hinted at why we could see the best of him under Pochettino.

Pochettino was really keen on coaching Bruno Fernandes

The United skipper spoke to Sky Sports, and in that interview he touched on how he almost joined Pochettino’s Tottenham Hotspur, hinting that the Argentine does have a great understanding of how to tap into his strengths.

He admitted: “I met with the Tottenham board; I’ve met with all of them. They showed me all the good things they had in their training ground, the way they wanted to play. They showed me also the positions that the manager has told them I could play in the system.”

Interviewer: “Did you like those ideas that he had for you?”

Bruno: “Yeah, they were good. Obviously, I was a very young player; I was 24.”

Bruno Fernandes reveals he almost joined Mauricio Pochettino at Tottenham in 2019! 👀 pic.twitter.com/fZU5EfbCXO — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 22, 2026

Fernandes-Pochettino link-up could be magical

Fernandes admitted he liked the ideas Pochettino had for him, and this line, “showed me also the positions that the manager has told them I could play in the system”, perfectly captures why Pochettino could revive him again.

Last season, Carrick reignited Fernandes by playing him to his strengths (as a 10). This season, however, the new midfield additions and the attacking injuries complicated matters.

So if Pochettino can find the perfect role for Fernandes, as we expect him to, then surely we could see him regain the record-breaking form that saw him scoop almost every league award bar the Golden Boot.

Featured image by Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

