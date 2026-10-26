“Fun way to play football”: Elisabeth Terland reveals how happy Man United Women players are under Eva Olid

Manchester United Women continue their improving performances with a solid 1-1 draw with champions Manchester City.

Deserved draw

The Red Devils played well but fell behind in the second half.

Nonetheless, this did not deter them, and they forced an equaliser in the 89th minute through Elisabeth Terland.

Her instinctive strike from inside the area was enough to secure a well-deserved draw for Eva Olid’s side.

The Norwegian won Player of the Match after having a huge impact on proceedings, and she spoke to Sky Sports after the game.

Elisabeth Terland 2026/27 Stat Elisabeth Terland Apps 7 Minutes 415 Goals 2 Assists 2

Terland comments

The striker echoed her manager’s thoughts that the red side could have easily come away with the win.

She explained, “I think, with the way the game evolved, we should be happy with a point. But I’m really happy with the performance today. To be honest, I think we could have gone away with a win. But yeah, we take a point at the end of the day.”

Explaining what Eva Olid told them at half-time, she said, “just to go out and do the same, just one step better. I think we had the chances today to get even more goals, even in the first half. We should have been up. I think there’s a lot to take from this game, and this is the standard going forward.”

Finally, the team have really turned a corner from the start of the season, and Terland was asked about this.

She expressed her joy at being part of this group and feeling the progress.

Terland explained, “it’s great. It’s a fun way to play football. I think if we can play like this every week, it’s something you enjoy so much.”

Reflecting on the magnitude of the performance against Manchester City, she added, “I think we’re competing against a top team, and we should probably win the game. I think that just speaks for itself. But yeah, it’s a good performance.”

United will next be in action at home to Burnley in the Players’ Cup on Wednesday evening.

Featured image by Ben Roberts Photo via Getty Images