Michael Carrick is fighting several battles at once as Manchester United’s head coach.

The season started with Carrick having one hand tied behind his back by the club’s hierarchy, who failed to address multiple problem positions. On top of that, injuries to Luke Shaw and Benjamin Sesko have exacerbated his selection headache.

In recent weeks, it has emerged that there is considerable tension inside the dressing room, with Lisandro Martinez and Bruno Fernandes going public with their discontent. Fernandes was even dropped against Bournemouth for his comments questioning Carrick’s tactics.

Carrick is certainly walking on thin ice, and in order to survive this disastrous run of form, his first priority should be to improve the atmosphere at Carrington. One way to do this is to inject young blood into training.

Jariyah Shah called up to first-team training

According to the Standard, Jariyah Shah has trained with the Manchester United senior squad ahead of their clash against Chelsea.

Michael Carrick will be without Benjamin Sesko, Patrick Dorgu and Manuel Ugarte over the weekend. The likes of Marcus Rashford and Luke Shaw are also doubts for the trip to London.

Injuries to a number of senior stars have opened the door for academy players to grab Carrick’s attention.

It is understood that Jack Fletcher, son of former United midfielder Darren Fletcher, and Shah were spotted in training at Carrington.

Who is Manchester United youngster Jariyah Shah

The 17-year-old talent, who was born in Canberra, Australia, signed for United from Doncaster Rovers in 2023 along with Zac Watson and Neitan Barbosa.

The Australia U17 international signed scholarship forms in 2025 and made his U18s debut for the Mancunians in February of that year. He has become a regular for United’s U18s.

🌟I've seen somewhere that Jariyah Shah could represent four countries – he's got that real multicultural vibe with roots in Vietnam and Pakistan, plus eligibility for England. He's already turned out for Australia's U17s at international level, too. https://t.co/ehyNDd3OqX pic.twitter.com/ydjr9CCqbd — Rising Gems (@RisingGemsz) December 20, 2025

Shah has two goals in eight appearances to his name in the U18 Premier League this term.

Naturally a midfielder, Shah has also played as a right-back at youth level.

So far, only Shea Lacey has managed to pick up respectable minutes for an academy player under Carrick, but if United’s overpaid senior stars continue to disappoint, the likes of Shah may soon get an opportunity to make their first-team debut.

Featured image by Michael Regan via Getty Images