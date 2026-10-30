Manchester United midfielder Youri Tielemans has explained why the squad want Michael Carrick to continue at Old Trafford. The English manager is under severe pressure after a run of two wins in 12 games across all competitions this season.

The poor form has seen the team drop down to 16th in the Premier League table after eight games. The Red Devils have already exited the EFL Cup and have lost two of their three games in the Champions League.

The situation has added to speculation over Carrick’s future, with several candidates mentioned as his possible replacement. However, the Belgian midfielder, who joined United from Aston Villa this summer, has thrown his weight behind the English manager.

Carrick’s role in Tielemans’ Old Trafford move

Speaking to TNT Sports, Tielemans explained why the United squad want Carrick to continue at the Theatre of Dreams. The Belgian said: “I came here partly because of him, because he wanted me here. He wanted me to help the team out.”

“So I’m very happy for him to stay, and the whole group, we don’t want a sudden change. We don’t want a big change that is going to disrupt things more than they are. We just need stability, we need to keep working hard, and it’s going to turn at some point.”

Tielemans went on to insist that the entire squad is backing the English manager, adding: “Since I’ve come in, he’s always done his work. He’s tried to put a system in place that we all feel comfortable in. I joined this summer, because he convinced me to come over and help the team out.”

“I can only speak positively about him, and everyone in the changing room would do the same. We all just need to stick together and turn this situation around.”

Y. Tielemans Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Season 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27 2026/27 Club Manchester United Manchester United Manchester United Manchester United Competition Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Apps 8 3 1 12 Minutes 592 201 90 883 Starts 8 3 1 12 Sub appearances 0 0 0 0 Goals 0 0 0 0 Non-penalty goals 0 0 0 0 Assists 1 1 1 3 Page 1 of 4 1234 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Goals + assists 1 1 1 3 Minutes per goal – – – – Avg rating 7.01 6.79 7.31 6.99 Shots 5 1 4 10 Shots on target 3 1 0 4 Shot accuracy % 60.0% 100.0% 0.0% 40.0% Conversion % 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% 0.0% Passes 416 124 56 596 Pass accuracy % 88.0% 87.0% 91.0% 88.1% Key passes 10 6 1 17 Page 2 of 4 1234 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Dribbles attempted 7 3 3 13 Dribbles completed 2 1 2 5 Dribble success % 28.6% 33.3% 66.7% 38.5% Tackles 13 2 4 19 Interceptions 8 2 0 10 Tackles + interceptions 21 4 4 29 Blocks 2 1 1 4 Duels 71 14 15 100 Duels won 36 8 11 55 Duels won % 50.7% 57.1% 73.3% 55.0% Page 3 of 4 1234 Stat Premier League UEFA Champions League League Cup All competitions Dribbled past – – – – Fouls won 15 3 2 20 Fouls committed 5 1 1 7 Yellow cards 1 0 0 1 Red cards 0 0 0 0 Penalties won – – – – Penalties conceded – – – – Penalties scored 0 0 0 0 Penalties missed 0 0 – 0 Page 4 of 4 1234

On Martinez and Bruno Fernandes’ controversial comments

Lisandro Martinez stirred up a storm by pointing fingers at Football Director Jason Wilcox after the defeat to Atletico Madrid earlier this month. Skipper Bruno Fernandes also appeared to criticise Carrick’s tactics after the 4-1 defeat to Como last week.

While it is all water under the bridge now, Tielemans suggested that such conversation should have happened behind the scenes. He continued: “Everyone is like they are. It’s just a case of trying to do that in the right tone, the right moment.”

“There has been a lot of talk about it, obviously, so I’m not going to go into this much further. But it shows that everyone cares. We all want to turn these things around.”

“We want to win games. We’re all winners, and when frustration builds up, you might have different words and different opinions, which is totally normal. As long as it stays in the group, that’s the best part.”

Players must take responsibility

The Belgian went on to accept responsibility for the poor start to the campaign, stating: “It’s not only down to the manager. The manager is doing his work. We as players need to do our work as well. It works both ways.”

The team was booed by fans after the 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth last weekend at Old Trafford, and Tielemans acknowledged that the response is understandable. He concluded: “I understand [the boos], because the fans are demanding. They’ve known very good times at the club, they’ve known many successes.”

“It is very normal that they are demanding, we are demanding of ourselves, and when the results are negative, obviously they get frustrated, but we get frustrated too. We want to win games, and obviously it’s not nice to hear boos when you come off the pitch, but in that moment, it’s their frustration coming out, which we need to accept and move on together.”

“Hopefully, we will come out stronger than last week. I think last week was a very negative week for us as players, for the club, with two defeats. We want to make things right. We need to make sure we’re strong as a group, and that our individual qualities can come out much easier than they have been the last few weeks.”

Final Thoughts

Sacking Carrick would have been the easier option for United after an underwhelming run this campaign. However, the Red Devils could also reap the benefits if they can break their trend of seeking managerial changes every few years, and be a little patient with the Englishman.

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