What Bruno Fernandes told Michael Carrick that ensured thaw in tensions after recent spat

Manchester United have seemingly put the uncertainty surrounding Michael Carrick to bed, with the former midfielder set to lead the team out at Stamford Bridge.

This is the Red Devils’ worst Premier League start in 40 years, and things must change quickly if the head coach is to remain at the helm.

For now, financial issues have forced INEOS to stop short of pulling the plug, and he has reportedly been given until the November international break to turn things around.

Eddie Howe, Antonio Conte and Julian Nagelsmann are among the alternatives lined up by the club’s co-owners in case things continue to go south.

Carrick and Bruno Fernandes held talks to clear the air

The biggest task at hand for Michael Carrick will be getting his players onside after Bruno Fernandes’ incendiary recent comments.

The squad have admitted that they have underperformed, which is a start, and have also vowed to send a strong statement with their performance against Chelsea.

In even better news, the Portugal international has held clear-the-air talks with his boss and is set to be reinstated to the starting XI in London after his appearance on the bench against Bournemouth.

The Guardian have revealed the details of what went down between the club captain and the former Middlesbrough boss on Wednesday.

What was said revealed

“Carrick and Fernandes met before training on Tuesday morning at United’s Carrington training base.

“The 32-year-old captain, it is understood, offered assurances that he is fully committed and intent on trying to turn the team’s season around.

“There was also a squad meeting with Carrick at which the rest of the players made the same vow.”

Carrick will need to alter his tactical approach while whipping the players into shape. Whether he can do so in such a short amount of time remains to be seen.

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