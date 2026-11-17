Manchester United have a fantastic tradition with youth football.

Youth Cup history

It is an aspect dyed into the fabric of the club and they almost brought the trophy home last season.

A narrowly disappointing defeat to Manchester City last season stopped them from winning the cup.

The last time the club won the trophy was in 2022 when Alejandro Garnacho scored a brace and the game featured current first-team star, Kobbie Mainoo.

The side also won the trophy in 2011 when Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard were part of the winning side.

United are also the most successful side in the competition’s history, winning it on 11 occasions.

Third round draw

With numerous exciting youngsters in the squad at the moment, United fans will be keen to see if this is the year they can regain the trophy once more.

The club’s official website reports, “Manchester United face a trip to Burnley in the third round of the FA Youth Cup.”

The site adds, “Darren Fletcher’s side have been in good form and will look forward to the test provided by the Clarets, with the tie due to be played before Saturday 12 December.”

Extra time and penalties will take place should the match end in a draw in normal time.

Interestingly, “the clubs met at Turf Moor in the competition in 2013, when goals by Andreas Pereira and James Wilson secured a smooth passage into round four.”

United will be feeling confident as they defeated the Clarets 6-0 away from home last month in a devastating attacking display.

Man United U-18s Results 26/27 Date Competition Opponent H/A Score Result 31/10/2026 U18 Premier League – North Blackburn Rovers U18 A 4-1 W 27/10/2026 U18 Premier League – North Burnley U18 A 6-0 W 24/10/2026 U18 Premier League – North Liverpool U18 H 6-3 W 17/10/2026 U18 Premier League – North Nottingham Forest U18 A 1-1 D 19/09/2026 U18 Premier League – North Wolves U18 H 6-0 W 12/09/2026 U18 Premier League – North Newcastle United U18 A 2-0 W 05/09/2026 U18 Premier League – North Middlesbrough U18 H 5-0 W 29/08/2026 U18 Premier League – North Everton U18 A 3-0 W 22/08/2026 U18 Premier League – North Manchester City U18 H 0-1 L

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