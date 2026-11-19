

Apart from tactical errors and a clear lack of physical conditioning, what also let Michael Carrick down during his stint as permanent Manchester United head coach was his lack of faith in the club’s famed academy.

Despite Luke Shaw’s struggles, the former midfielder refrained from using Harry Amass, instead opting to use makeshift options like Ayden Heaven and Diogo Dalot. Safe to say, those ploys did not work out.

With Amad struggling, many had called for Shea Lacey to be handed a start. But the wonderkid failed to earn one.

The Red Devils have since removed the Englishman and placed Mauricio Pochettino in charge. The Argentine boss is known for placing immense faith in youth.

Nine Academy starlets called up by Pochettino

In his first full training session, the new head coach called up as many as nine academy talents, including one who has blown coaches away with his stunning displays for United’s Under-18s.

According to the reliable Sully, Jaydan Kamason, Jaume Camacho, Bendito Mantato, Reece Munro, Dan Armer, Harry Amass, Tyler Fletcher, Jack Fletcher and Shea Lacey were all involved.

Competition Apps Goals Assists Yellow Cards 2nd Yellow Red Cards Minutes U18 Premier League 7 7 4 1 – – 572' UEFA Youth League 4 – – 1 – – 161' Premier League 2 1 – 1 – – – 90' Total 12 7 5 2 – – 823'

via transfermarkt

Camacho is the name that has caught the attention of the fanbase, with the 17-year-old netting seven goals in all competitions while registering five assists.

🇪🇸🌟 17-year-old highly rated #MUFC talent, Jaume Camacho, trained with the first team today under Pochettino's first training session. The versatile midfielder/attacker is doing incredible for the U18s this season and he's also impressing internally. Hopefully much more to come. pic.twitter.com/goxM206m24 — Sully (@SullyTalkz) November 19, 2026

“Jaydan Kamason, Jaume Camacho, Bendito Mantato, Reece Munro, Dan Armer, Harry Amass, Tyler Fletcher, Jack Fletcher and Shea Lacey were all involved in Mauricio Pochettino’s first MUFC training session today,” Sully wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Jaume Camacho has caught the eye

“17-year-old highly rated MUFC talent, Jaume Camacho, trained with the first team today under Pochettino’s first training session.

The versatile midfielder/attacker is doing incredible for the U18s this season and he’s also impressing internally. Hopefully much more to come.”

With so many big-name stars underperforming this season, fans will be hoping Pochettino turns to youth instead of trying to put square pegs in round holes.

Quite a few of them have been knocking on the first-team door, and with INEOS known for penny-pinching in the market, maybe it is time a manager trusts Carrington’s production line over another costly transfer mistake.

Feature image JC Ruiz via Getty Images