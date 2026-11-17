

Youngster JJ Gabriel has taken to social media and announced that his time at Manchester United has come to an end.

Farewell

Gabriel’s future has been the subject of intense speculation over the past few weeks following his shock request to leave United with immediate effect in September.

United made attempts to convince him to perform, but he and his representatives were not interested. He has been training in Madrid since demanding that United cancel his registration.

Gabriel has been able to move to a foreign club since he turned 16 last month, despite being registered to the Red Devils.

On Tuesday, he posted a video on social media confirming his exit. The video was captioned with the message, “Thank you, Manchester United.”

In the clip, which features a montage of his goals for the youth teams, he says, “Dear Manchester United, I arrived in 2020 as a ten-year-old boy with big dreams.”

“Here, I grew as a player and a person. From scoring at Old Trafford to receiving the Jimmy Murphy Award.”

“You gave me moments I will always treasure. To every coach, to every member of staff, to my team-mates and everyone who has supported me, thank you for believing in me and helping me grow.”

“As I begin my next chapter, Manchester United will always be a part of my story. Thank you for everything, JJ.”

Real Madrid move

The expectation is that Gabriel will now sign for Real Madrid. There were several top European clubs pursuing him but he eventually settled for Los Blancos.

Every player to play for both Manchester United and Real Madrid Player United United apps United goals Real Madrid Real Madrid apps Real Madrid goals Source David Beckham 1992–2003 394 85 2003–2007 157 20 United: Transfermarkt · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt Cristiano Ronaldo 2003–2009, 2021–2023 346 145 2009–2018 432 444 United: Transfermarkt + API-Football · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt Juan Mata 2014–2022 288 51 2006–2007 38 9 United: Transfermarkt + API-Football · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt Ruud van Nistelrooy 2001–2006 219 150 2006–2010 96 64 United: Transfermarkt · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt Casemiro 2022–2026 163 26 2013, 2013–2022 (loan) 345 32 United: API-Football · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt Javier Hernández 2010–2015 157 59 2014–2015 (loan) 33 9 United: Wikipedia · Real Madrid: Wikipedia Raphaël Varane 2021–2024 95 2 2011–2021 352 17 United: API-Football · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt Gabriel Heinze 2004–2007 83 4 2007–2009 60 3 United: Transfermarkt · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt Michael Owen 2009–2011 52 17 2004–2005 45 16 United: Transfermarkt · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt Ángel Di María 2014–2015 32 4 2010–2014 190 36 United: Transfermarkt · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt Sergio Reguilón 2023–2024 12 0 2018–2020 74 2 United: API-Football · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt Guillermo Varela 2015–2016 11 0 2014–2015 33 1 United: Transfermarkt · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt Laurie Cunningham 1983 5 2 1979–1984 66 20 United: Wikipedia · Real Madrid: Wikipedia Source: API-Football, Transfermarkt, Wikipedia

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Jude Bellingham played a role in Gabriel choosing Madrid.

Gabriel’s announcement comes just a day after he signed with new representatives, enlisting the services of Epic Sports.

Gabriel did not make a competitive appearance for United, although he did feature in a pre-season friendly against Atletico Madrid in August.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images