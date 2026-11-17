Youngster JJ Gabriel has taken to social media and announced that his time at Manchester United has come to an end.
Farewell
Gabriel’s future has been the subject of intense speculation over the past few weeks following his shock request to leave United with immediate effect in September.
United made attempts to convince him to perform, but he and his representatives were not interested. He has been training in Madrid since demanding that United cancel his registration.
Gabriel has been able to move to a foreign club since he turned 16 last month, despite being registered to the Red Devils.
On Tuesday, he posted a video on social media confirming his exit. The video was captioned with the message, “Thank you, Manchester United.”
In the clip, which features a montage of his goals for the youth teams, he says, “Dear Manchester United, I arrived in 2020 as a ten-year-old boy with big dreams.”
“Here, I grew as a player and a person. From scoring at Old Trafford to receiving the Jimmy Murphy Award.”
“You gave me moments I will always treasure. To every coach, to every member of staff, to my team-mates and everyone who has supported me, thank you for believing in me and helping me grow.”
“As I begin my next chapter, Manchester United will always be a part of my story. Thank you for everything, JJ.”
Real Madrid move
The expectation is that Gabriel will now sign for Real Madrid. There were several top European clubs pursuing him but he eventually settled for Los Blancos.
|Player
|United
|United apps
|United goals
|Real Madrid
|Real Madrid apps
|Real Madrid goals
|Source
|David Beckham
|1992–2003
|394
|85
|2003–2007
|157
|20
|United: Transfermarkt · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt
|Cristiano Ronaldo
|2003–2009, 2021–2023
|346
|145
|2009–2018
|432
|444
|United: Transfermarkt + API-Football · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt
|Juan Mata
|2014–2022
|288
|51
|2006–2007
|38
|9
|United: Transfermarkt + API-Football · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt
|Ruud van Nistelrooy
|2001–2006
|219
|150
|2006–2010
|96
|64
|United: Transfermarkt · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt
|Casemiro
|2022–2026
|163
|26
|2013, 2013–2022 (loan)
|345
|32
|United: API-Football · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt
|Javier Hernández
|2010–2015
|157
|59
|2014–2015 (loan)
|33
|9
|United: Wikipedia · Real Madrid: Wikipedia
|Raphaël Varane
|2021–2024
|95
|2
|2011–2021
|352
|17
|United: API-Football · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt
|Gabriel Heinze
|2004–2007
|83
|4
|2007–2009
|60
|3
|United: Transfermarkt · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt
|Michael Owen
|2009–2011
|52
|17
|2004–2005
|45
|16
|United: Transfermarkt · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt
|Ángel Di María
|2014–2015
|32
|4
|2010–2014
|190
|36
|United: Transfermarkt · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt
|Sergio Reguilón
|2023–2024
|12
|0
|2018–2020
|74
|2
|United: API-Football · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt
|Guillermo Varela
|2015–2016
|11
|0
|2014–2015
|33
|1
|United: Transfermarkt · Real Madrid: Transfermarkt
|Laurie Cunningham
|1983
|5
|2
|1979–1984
|66
|20
|United: Wikipedia · Real Madrid: Wikipedia
A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Jude Bellingham played a role in Gabriel choosing Madrid.
Gabriel’s announcement comes just a day after he signed with new representatives, enlisting the services of Epic Sports.
Gabriel did not make a competitive appearance for United, although he did feature in a pre-season friendly against Atletico Madrid in August.
Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images